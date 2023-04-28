The current Clausura 2024 tournament has been very busy for the UANL Tigres, they changed their technical director three times and their level of play has been a constant rise and fall, on the other hand, in off-pitch issues the board has been considering other matters such as of the issue of their transmission rights in Mexico and the United States.
The team from San Nicolás de los Garza ends its contract with TUDN and rumors began to emerge about a change from television to Aztec TVHowever, everything indicates that they will end up renovating their current home, after the lucrative offer they were offered.
According to information from Vladimir Garciawho works as a correspondent for TUDNthe cat team will extend the link with said television network and would rule out an eventual change for the Ajusco television station.
Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi He has assured his presence in the repechage of the Clausura 2023 tournament, after adding 25 points. If there are no changes in the general position table, the felines would play against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.
But since they could not participate in this phase due to their issues of fines for last positions in the general classification as well as the multiple changes that could be made in the positions, the auriazul team will have to wait to meet their final rival.
