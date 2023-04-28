THEY STAY! 🐯📺

Televisa Univision (TUDN) will continue to broadcast the Tigres matches at home to Mexico and the United States, as confirmed by Vladimir García.

Goodbye to the rumors that placed them on TV Azteca. Los Felinos reached an agreement with their television station. ✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/1is37rpVM3

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 28, 2023