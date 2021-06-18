The telenovela between Tigres and Leonardo Fernandez it would be coming to an end. And it is that everything seems to indicate that the university group would already have agreed to leave the charrúa, who is one of the so-called ‘big fish’ of the Mexican leg market. Now, the next destination of ‘Leo’ could be on the border.
According to the first reports, and after the Red Devils team from Toluca, which was the club where he wanted to sign, had not left, the Xolos de Tijuana squad appeared to throw the house out the window and put on the table the 9 million dollars requested by the university board.
And this idea is not unreasonable, since the Mexican coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera is interested in the services of Marcel Ruiz, an element of Xolos and that could be used as a bargaining chip for the negotiation to prosper. For their part, in Tijuana they would be convinced to release the 20-year-old midfielder.
However, a nearby source noted that ‘Leo’ Fernandez already reported and is doing preseason with Tigers in the Riviera Maya: “Leo is in the preseason, he does not want to leave, he wants to win a place here and the board has not communicated anything about Leo’s departure,” he said.
On the other hand, the ‘Piojo’ Herrera would be giving the Uruguayan an opportunity, the same that he did not have with the strategist Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti. Although it is true that it is not to his total liking, everything seems to indicate that the performance that Fernández has shown in training could end up convincing the feline technical director.
