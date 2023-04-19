The Tigers are currently playing the Clausura 2023, in which they have not done well in the tournament and will end up as a team that will play the playoffs. While in the 2023 Concachampions, Robert Dante Siboldi’s team will have the semifinals against León on the doorstep. Thus, they will try to reach one more final of this competition in their history.
It should be noted that the auriazul team is the only club in the area to play in a Club World Cup final. And therefore, for the next tournament, they seek to change the squad and that is that the San Nicolás de los Garza team has not had a renewal of players, which is why the ‘Incomparable’ fans are already asking for a change in some footballers.
TV Azteca has revealed through its social networks that a former champion with America could be the first reinforcement for the feline team. It should be noted that in the same way, the case of Rafael Carioca has not been fully defined and his contract has not been renewed, so at the end of the season the player could leave as a free agent. As a result of said loss, some of the options to replace the Brazilian containment are already somewhat advanced.
The name to be raised in the Tigers is Mateus Uribe. The Colombian midfielder meets Porto de Portugal and is one of the main options that the feline board is already looking for to have in its ranks for next season. In the same way of winning the Concachampions, the cats could sign different players of international stature since they would have a new Club World Cup on the doorstep.
