Given the possible departure of Nicolás: the ‘Tooth’ López to join the Green Bellies of the Lion led by Nicolás Larcamón, who has already admitted interest in the Uruguayan soccer player, tigers They would be setting up a new place as a foreigner, the same one that they plan to use, according to various sources close to the club, signing a player from the old continent, with experience in the best tournaments in the world.
A few days ago there was talk that the transfer market was not yet closed for the feline team, that those commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi could still go for one more player and the names began to roll.
It was said that the Venezuelan Jhon Murillo from Atlético San Luis or his partner, the Brazilian Vitinho, could arrive. There was also talk of the Uruguayan Maxi Aráujo, on whom Tigres had already set his sights ahead of the start of the 2023 Opening tournament and even the name of ‘Chino’ Huerta was reactivated, especially since the latter would not occupy a foreign position.
However, in recent days it was reported that Tigres could be interested, not in reinforcing the offense, but in someone who would bring experience to the lower zone of the auriazul team. A consecrated footballer who gave him hierarchy, and immediately the name of Martín Montoya came up: a thirty-two-year-old player who is currently part of Betis de Sevilla.
Emerging from La Masía, Martín Montoya made his debut with the Barcelona in the 2010/2011 season and remained with the Catalans for five seasons, raising any number of national and international titles, including the UEFA Champions League obtained in 2015.
He also played for Inter Milan, Valencia, Brighton, Albion FC and Betis of Sevillewho is currently asking for five million euros for the player and in San Nicolás they would not look badly at investing that amount in a footballer with a background in international football.
#Tigres #youth #player #Barcelona
Leave a Reply