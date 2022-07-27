The Tigres UANL visited the border of Chihuahua to face the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez in the corresponding day 5 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, the university students came out with the victory to ascend in the general table and have an undefeated streak of four duels not only without knowing the defeat, but obtaining the victory in a consecutive way.
The first goal in the first half was authored by the all-time top scorer of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, Andre-Pierre Gignacwho scored his third goal in this contest, after scoring on dates 3, 4 and 5, against Mazatlán FC, Atlas and FC Juárez, likewise, kept the winning streak since day 2.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
In this way, the French striker continues to increase his scoring quota with the feline team, in 297 games he has scored 169 goals and has conceded 42 assists, for a total of 211 participations in goals in almost 300 games played.
With this result, the Monterrey team climbed to second place in the general classification with 12 points, the product of four wins, zero draws and only one loss.
The next commitment of the team of Michael Herrera It will be this Saturday, July 30 at 7:05 p.m. from ‘El Volcán’ against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on date 6.
#Tigres #undefeated #streak #duels #defeats #Juárez #goal #Gignac
Leave a Reply