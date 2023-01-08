Tigres is one of the most powerful squads in Liga MX, however, in the last year it has moved away from the privileged places in the championship. In search of returning to the first places and with the aim of reaching a new final, the UANL team has in mind the hiring of a great reinforcement. According to the most recent reports, the cats would seek the signing of Rafael Santos Borré.
The 27-year-old Colombian forward is currently a member of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, although he has been relegated and does not have much activity with his club. The coffee striker, according to figures from the Transfermarkt portal, has a market value of close to 16 million euros. Tigres, as part of his first offer, would have put close to dollars on the table to convince the German team.
The Eagles would be asking for a higher figure to let Santos Borré go, with a past at Villarreal, Atlético de Madrid and River Plate. The situation of the striker from Barranquilla has changed in recent months, since he went from being a figure of the German team to being displaced from the title at Eintracht Frankfurt by the French striker Randal Kolo Muani.
In addition to Tigres’ interest, it has been reported that River Plate is very interested in adding Santos Borré to its ranks, who belonged to the club between August 2017 and July 2021.
Santos Borré is the player that the Tigres board of directors has set their sights on to be André Pierre Gignac’s new partner up front. Currently, after the departure of Jordy Caicedo, the cats only have Nicolás López to accompany the Frenchman at the front of the attack.
