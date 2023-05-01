Tigres was exhibited this Sunday by León: the team from the north of the country opted for an alternative eleven against La Fiera thinking about the midweek duel for the CONCACAF Champions League and the result was humiliating; a 3-0 without the slightest response capacity on the part of Robert Dante Siboldi’s men who could be playing all their cards in favor of the Concachampions since it is obvious that they are very far from having any option within the MX League.
The board of directors is tired of the lousy performance of the players and that is why the club knows that a total cleaning of the squad is required to start from scratch and recover what Ferretti built, the most winning team of the decade in Mexico. There are several soccer players that Culebro and his work teams have in limbo, one of them will be the youngest of the Laínez brothers, Diego, who has been a total disappointment.
After contributing to the painful figure of 0 goals and 0 assists in the regular tournament, inside Tigres they understand that they have failed with the signing of Diego Laínez, they are throwing money away because the Mexican in the best paid local tournament and his contribution literally comes down to nothing. The cats have the player on loan from Betis until December, there is no way to end said loan, but they do have the power to find a place for him outside the squad for the following semester.
#Tigres #release #Diego #Laínez #summer
