the stage of michael herrera on the bench of the Tigres UANL it was not as expected, the titles did not reach the San Nicolás de los Garza team and their patience ran out so they made the decision to change course and cease to ‘Louse‘ to hire Diego Cocca who was able to achieve the feat of being a two-time Mexican soccer champion with Atlas.
Throughout the preseason the cat team has had good feelings, but also other not so satisfactory moments. Therefore, the squad will have to learn little by little what the Argentine coach’s strategy and style of play implies. Although it should be noted that the individualities of the team contribute a lot to the quality of the club.
In this new stage of the club, there will be a greater opportunity for the youngsters from the youth academy, as the institution thanked three defenders, two of them veterans, as in the case of Luis Rodriguez and Hugo Ayalain addition to the departure of the youth Francisco Venegas. On the other hand, only one contract was made, although it was not cheap, that of the Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriaran.
In this way, the auriazul team will try to start their participation in the Clausura 2023 tournament on the right foot and will try to be candidates for the Mexican soccer championship, a trophy that they have not been able to win since the Clausura 2019, that is, at the end of this contest will celebrate four years of their last championship.
The presentation of the feline team will be this Sunday, January 8 at 7:00 p.m. on the corresponding day 1 of the contest in their visit to the Comarca Lagunera to face Santos Laguna.
