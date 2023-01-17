The arrival of Diego Cocca to the cats raised many doubts and was highly questioned, due to the style of play that the coach preached and the background that was available when he led the Atlas team with which he achieved a historic two-time championship.
After the first 2 days of the Liga MX have elapsed in this 2023 closing season, the cats have 2 victories in a row against Santos and Pachuca respectively, in which they have accumulated 7 goals in favor and only 1 against, added to the fact that the victories are no coincidence, due to because the cats look solid in all sections of the field, and this is due to the fact that the defensive order, possession of the ball combined, structured attack with many units, were once again the basic concepts in the style of play of the cats.
Given this, the auriazul coach sent a clear message to all those who thought that the cats would have a style similar to the Guadalajara team:
“That’s the idea (to score a lot of goals), they told me if I was going to play like Atlas and I don’t share that. Each team has an idiosyncrasy, a strong and weak point, this team’s main characteristics are the game, the dribbling, attack forward, possession, and we have to become strong in that, working on the other, the order, that they reach us little by little, we are just beginning, much to improve.”
– Diego Cocca
Likewise, he took the time to recognize the fantastic start to the tournament that the Colombian is having Luis Quinones after the multiple criticisms he suffered in recent weeks.
“For Luis Quiñones, who deserves people to applaud him, he’s making a great effort… about Luis, giving him peace of mind, confidence, because when he does things, he does them very well, making him feel important makes me very happy. for him, for the moment he is living,” he said.
Finally, he also spoke about the foreigner who will leave the team for the arrival of Nico Ibáñez, who is the new signing of the Tigers.
“Being here is not easy, it is making decisions that affect the lives of other colleagues, we have to get together with the board of directors and I trust we will do it well,” concluded the strategist.
