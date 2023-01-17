Tigres will not be like the Atlas: Diego Cocca promises to be offensive with the cats

“(Of) this team, its main characteristics are the game, dribbling, attacking forward, possession, and we have to become strong in that”https://t.co/blVtlmGB6I pic.twitter.com/2Zb1W7X0a0

— Halftime (@halftime) January 16, 2023