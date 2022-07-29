Tigres has had a good start in the 2022 Opening of Liga MX. The team led by Miguel Herrera has played 12 games in the first five games of the championship. However, the team’s style of play continues to fail to convince a large part of the UANL fans. The felines have beaten three of the weakest teams in the league by the slightest difference: FC Juárez, Mazatlán FC and Xolos de Tijuana.
This weekend, Tigres will receive Querétaro, another of the coleros, at the Volcán, as part of the activity of day 5. The felines can boast of having the best defense of the tournament so far. In five dates, the Nuevo León team has only received three goals against. For this semester, those from UANL signed Vladimir Loroña, one of the best Mexican wingers.
The 23-year-old soccer player, who won the bronze medal with the Mexican National Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, could debut with Tigres and further strengthen this line. Currently, Javier Aquino works, in an improvised way, as a right back. With the arrival of Loroña, the Oaxacan soccer player can return to his position as an offensive player and leave the place to a specialist.
Tigres has Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez in that position, but the Mexican winger has had a clear loss of play and has also been plagued by injuries in recent seasons. In this sense, Loroña, who came from Xolos de Tijuana, has everything in his favor to take over the position and be regular in the royal team.
Loroña has not been considered by Gerardo Martino for the Mexican National Team despite the fact that the right back is one of the positions that El Tri has had the hardest time filling. Elements such as Jorge Sánchez, Luis Rodríguez, Julián Araujo, Erick Aguirre, Julio César Domínguez and Kevin Álvarez have been considered for the position, but Loroña has not earned an opportunity.
Playing in a team with more spotlight like Tigres could open the door to the national team for Vladimir Loroña.
