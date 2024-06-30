🚂▸

As he anticipated @fer_esquivel22Cruz Azul center Erik Lira has received a formal offer from Tigres. The proposal is under evaluation. However, both the coaching staff and the player himself show a clear preference to stay with La Máquina.

Collaboration… pic.twitter.com/HaDEV9hErJ

— Careerism (@anticarrerismo) June 29, 2024