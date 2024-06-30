To date, Cruz Azul has fulfilled one of the primary goals of both the board and Anselmi’s coaching staff, retaining and maintaining the stellar squad this summer market. At this point, no big name has left the team in the country’s capital, however, the transfer period will be long, which is why the machine continues with the risk of losing players, one of them and with an offer on the table: Erik Lira.
The Liga MX runners-up have received a formal offer from Tigres for the transfer of Lira, which at this point is under analysis by the board of directors and the player. Although the figures in the hands of the Celestes are unknown, it is noted that the offer is economically attractive, although both the club from the capital and the player prioritize continuity together beyond the fact that Erik lost the starting role.
As we have informed you in 90min, the Tigres have been prioritizing for weeks the signing of a contract that puts pressure on both Carioca and Gorriarán, however, by not releasing foreign places, the club will have to bet on the signing of a Mexican player, being Lira is the name that both the board and Paunovic’s coaching staff like the most. The cats are waiting for a response from Cruz Azul in the following days to define whether or not Erik is a market target that they can sign.
