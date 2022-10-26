A shock in Tigres UANL is approaching, and due to the recent results of the team, they would cause the royal team to make changes in its squad in order to change the dynamics for the next tournament.
And in recent hours the name of Florian Thauvin It has caused a stir, because his continuity in the ‘auriazul’ team would not be certain, since his performance is being analyzed from his arrival until the last tournament, to make a decision.
Although the French winger arrived as a bomb signing a year and a half ago, he has not performed as expected, so the feline managers would not look badly on parting with the player for the Clausura 2023 tournament.
The attacker ‘Galó’ arrived in June 2021, and he did so as a free player, that is, the ‘felines’ did not pay money for his signing, however the player’s constant injuries have not allowed the player to perform according to expectations .
This would cause his situation to be analyzed, because with his poor performance and given the need to free up places for foreigners, letting go of the player would not be viewed unfavorably by the board, who wants to reinforce his offensive zone with players like Alexis Vega , in order to carry out the famous ‘Mexicanization’ of the campus.
The player still has a contract with the felines until June 2026however, has not established himself as the benchmark that was expected, and patience is beginning to reach its limit with this player.
#Tigres #analyze #continuity #Florian #Thauvin #team
Leave a Reply