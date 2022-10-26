ON THE TIGHT ROPE 😵‍💫

🇫🇷 The French Florian Thauvin has not had a good performance; the directive analyzes the exit of him, since certainly the “formula Gignac” has not come out again.

Does it deserve another chance? pic.twitter.com/WwA6aL8dBC

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) October 26, 2022