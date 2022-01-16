The Tigres team measured forces against the Camoteros del Puebla on the field of the University Stadium. Coach Miguel Herrera’s pupils could not avoid the disaster and fell on the scoreboard by 2-0.
In the first half, the defender Carlos Salcedo, who everything seems to indicate that he will leave for the MLS, had the misfortune and a ball bounced off his body, causing the ball to go into the nets in an own goal.
Minutes before the end of the first half, at minute 53′, Luis Quiñones made a mistake and knocked down a rival soccer player inside the area, causing a penalty against him. Despite pressure from goalkeeper Nahual Guzmán, the Chilean Daniel Parra He was not intimidated and charged correctly, thus making it 2-0.
Already for the complementary part, the game became stuck and with few emotions. Tigres tried to score the goal that brought them closer, although with little success. In minute 85, the referee Luis Enrique Santander signaled a penalty in favor of Tigres, after a tight play where Reyes knocked down Guido Pizarro.
The front Andre-Pierre Gignac He took the ball and sent the ball to the base of the post, missing his shot and missing the opportunity to get closer to the scoreboard. That was how the whistle blew the end of the game, where the university students did not show up.
Now they will have to work hard to correct the errors, since they did not play at all, they were lacking ideas in front and there was no articulated idea of how to attack and defend.
