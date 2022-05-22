Before the end of the first period, the red and black sank the university students even more, since Louis Reyes He put a precise diagonal inside the area so that the Colombian Julian Quinones he will enter alone and vaccinate the Argentine Nahuel Guzman to make it 0-4 on aggregate.

With the mood lift, tigers He kept going forward scoring again at 58′. The Colombian Luis Quinones easily eliminated the Ecuadorian Hannibal Chala to get a diagonal that the bomboro He connected with his leg to leave the athletic goalkeeper without a chance.

With just one goal to go, the men from San Nicolás de los Garza were in high spirits, so they found one more target. The French Florian Thauvin He sent a center to the area that the Argentine captain headed Guido Pizarrowhich was then headed by the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky for the 4-4 aggregate that gave the pass by position in the table.

In any case, there was more controversy in the series, because if the U won the series, they would have been eliminated due to an improper alignment, since starting the second half they played with nine foreigners, when the rule only allows eight, an error that noticed The lice.

“I feel frustrated, we didn’t play a good game in the first leg, we had very clear opportunities and we didn’t finish them. Then in the second leg the team tried, they had arguments to try to win the game and at the end of the day, that’s how the game is. Today it’s up to us not to achieve our goal”he explained.