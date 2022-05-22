Tigres reached the semi-final second leg with a heavy slab of 0-3 in favor of Atlas. The vast majority thought that the royals had no chance of overcoming the series, but the reality is that they were nothing to access the grand finale of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.
With controversial arbitration by Cesar Ramos Palazuelosthe felines got closer on the board, being minutes away from reaching the final match for the title, however, a penalty against spoiled the dream of Michael Herrera and the directive.
Before the end of the first period, the red and black sank the university students even more, since Louis Reyes He put a precise diagonal inside the area so that the Colombian Julian Quinones he will enter alone and vaccinate the Argentine Nahuel Guzman to make it 0-4 on aggregate.
However, the feline response came for the complement, beginning with a controversial penalty that marked the whistle when the French Andre-Pierre Gignac fell in the area with the Argentine Hugo Nervo. The person in charge of giving encouragement was the same Frenchman when surpassing the Colombian Camilo Vargas.
With the mood lift, tigers He kept going forward scoring again at 58′. The Colombian Luis Quinones easily eliminated the Ecuadorian Hannibal Chala to get a diagonal that the bomboro He connected with his leg to leave the athletic goalkeeper without a chance.
Ten minutes later, the Nazarene scored one more penalty, although before reviewing the VAR and see that the Peruvian Anderson Santamaria he did commit a foul, he had admonished the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopez for pretending in the area. Again Dede It was precise from the eleven steps.
With just one goal to go, the men from San Nicolás de los Garza were in high spirits, so they found one more target. The French Florian Thauvin He sent a center to the area that the Argentine captain headed Guido Pizarrowhich was then headed by the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky for the 4-4 aggregate that gave the pass by position in the table.
With one foot in the grand finale, tigers I should only nullify the champions, but the error came from Jesus Angleformer of Atlaswho in the area recharged the captain from behind Aldo Rocha, so the maximum penalty was marked. So, the thief eliminated the royals who were subsequently left without Nahuel for expulsion.
In any case, there was more controversy in the series, because if the U won the series, they would have been eliminated due to an improper alignment, since starting the second half they played with nine foreigners, when the rule only allows eight, an error that noticed The lice.
At the press conference, blacksmith He spoke about the error of the improper alignment, apart from explaining his feelings for the elimination: “My mistake completely, a lack of concentration when I wanted to look for the goals and I didn’t realize it, my responsibility one hundred percent”.
“I feel frustrated, we didn’t play a good game in the first leg, we had very clear opportunities and we didn’t finish them. Then in the second leg the team tried, they had arguments to try to win the game and at the end of the day, that’s how the game is. Today it’s up to us not to achieve our goal”he explained.
“We scored the goals in due time, it seems to me that there is a lot of communication, César did not take long, but in the end it has nothing to do with that, we scored the goals in regulation time and that is football. I stay quiet in the delivery of the boys, knowing that we had not been so solid and we were left with that feeling of sadness, the tournament is over and now thinking about the next one, we will seek to continue strengthening this group”concluded the strategist.
