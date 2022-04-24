This Saturday at University StadiumTigres left much to be desired on the field of play and found an America that is already a reality and beat them 0-2 with goals from the Chilean Diego Valdes Y Henry Martinin a duel corresponding to Day 16 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of Liga MX, although it remains in second place in the table with 32 points.
Perhaps the course of the duel could have been different because the first warning came from the locals when the Frenchman Florian Thauvin He sent a center to the area that the Argentine headed Guido Pizarrohowever, his shot went to the person of William Ochoawho had no problem covering the ball, after which the Eagles scored.
At 32′ came the great play of Valdes to open the board, since he took the ball on the edge of the area, he outwitted Xavier Aquino Y Jesus Angle to enter the area and take out a powerful shot that left the Argentine goalkeeper standing Nahuel Guzman. However, were it not for the South American goalkeeper, the royals would have taken a much larger marker in their home.
In the complement, at 48′, the charrúa Federico Vinas took to John Purata to take a low shot that managed to scratch El Paton and later, Valdes stole the ball in the midfield, advanced several meters being left alone against Nahueltherefore he yielded to savior kingswho took a long time to control and could not finish when he took a shot that the goalkeeper deflected with his leg.
For the 77′, Valdes surpassed Angle to top it off, though, again El Paton appeared to say no and unfortunately for the U of Nuevo Leonat 88′ Count he was expelled at 88′ for an action where he ended up trampling louis sourcesapart from the french Andre-Pierre Gignac He also received the preventive card for claiming.
Already with one more man, America He had more options to be able to finish the match. In the 90′, came a free kick converted by Jonathan Dos Santosfinding in the area a Henrywho took out a shoe that Nahuel he deflected with his leg, however, came the revenge of The bomb at 90+1′ when his shot was deflected by the stitch to seal the 0-2.
After the defeat, at the press conference The lice he was annoyed by the performance of his team and even issued a warning to his players, since Thauvin He gave a lot to talk about when he left the exchange, since that bothered him, he complained to the coach and kicked the cooler when he was on the bench, apart from that, the helmsman accepted that they have relaxed in recent dates.
“All the players leave a game upset, but one has to modify because you are not in the game and trying to modify to get back into the game, but there are times that do not happen. I already told you: ‘last time you enter an annoying guy on the bench, because they don’t make a happy face when I put them in from the start’. There’s not much to talk about, you have to put him in”he indicated.
“Analyzing with the boys, it seems to me that we relaxed too much when we got the classification and bad games have come, we have not played well, we have not generated football, that we had been generating it and they beat us again. Today we all made mistakes, starting with me. Things don’t work out for us, a game like this spoils your work. We stand still waiting for the teammate to solve the game”finished The lice.
On the last day, the U of Nuevo Leon will visit the champion Atlas in it Jalisco Stadiumwhile the America will crash into Blue Cross in it Aztec stadium for him Young Classic.
