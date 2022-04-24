IS AMERICA BACK? The Eagles entered the Volcano and authoritatively defeated the #Tigers ? The Ame threaded his sixth consecutive victory and is in the Liguilla zone? • TIGERS 0-2 AMERICA pic.twitter.com/Zs8wOhmPtz – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) April 24, 2022

At 32′ came the great play of Valdes to open the board, since he took the ball on the edge of the area, he outwitted Xavier Aquino Y Jesus Angle to enter the area and take out a powerful shot that left the Argentine goalkeeper standing Nahuel Guzman. However, were it not for the South American goalkeeper, the royals would have taken a much larger marker in their home.

For the 77′, Valdes surpassed Angle to top it off, though, again El Paton appeared to say no and unfortunately for the U of Nuevo Leonat 88′ Count he was expelled at 88′ for an action where he ended up trampling louis sourcesapart from the french Andre-Pierre Gignac He also received the preventive card for claiming.

After the defeat, at the press conference The lice he was annoyed by the performance of his team and even issued a warning to his players, since Thauvin He gave a lot to talk about when he left the exchange, since that bothered him, he complained to the coach and kicked the cooler when he was on the bench, apart from that, the helmsman accepted that they have relaxed in recent dates.

"We have spent two weeks where we relax too much when we get the qualification. There have been bad games, we have not played well or generated football, today we saw a team that generated football and beat us again".

“Analyzing with the boys, it seems to me that we relaxed too much when we got the classification and bad games have come, we have not played well, we have not generated football, that we had been generating it and they beat us again. Today we all made mistakes, starting with me. Things don’t work out for us, a game like this spoils your work. We stand still waiting for the teammate to solve the game”finished The lice.