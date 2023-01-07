André Pierre Gignac’s era within Tigres has been exceptional. The Frenchman has become the best footballer in the history of the club, surpassing the figure of Tomás Boy and as if that were not enough, he is for many the best footballer in the history of Liga MX or at least the best of his generation. The former Marseille has marked a before and after in favor of the team from the north of the country.
However, nobody is eternal and the great times of the ’10’ are about to end. Gignac is approaching 37 years of age and although he remains in great shape, internally at Tigres they are already thinking about the future of the club without the Frenchman. That is why, throughout this market, the cats have focused their efforts on finding a center forward who in the short term works as André’s partner on the field and who in the near future will be his generational replacement.
Under this logic, Tigres has presented in the most recent hours an offer of 10 million dollars at the Eintrahct Frankfurt table for the transfer of the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré, who could be the star signing of the market. The German response was immediate, they rejected the offer and want more money, but there is an openness to dialogue, which is why the royal team is expected to present a second proposal with a slightly higher transfer price in the following days.
#Tigres #break #market #signing #Santos #Borré
Leave a Reply