What a real game of a final. Chivas and Tigres have thrown all the meat on the spit to be able to win the long-awaited title of the Clausura 2023.
When Chivas comfortably dominated the game by a score of 2-0, for the complementary part Tigres came out with another side and began looking for the goal that would bring them closer on the scoreboard.
The changes began to arrive and the formula by Robert Dante Siboldi took effect. At minute 64′, Mexican defender Antonio Briseño reached into the ball, and the whistler did not hesitate to score the maximum penalty for the Felinos. The collector was the star of the club, André-Pierre Gignacwho made use of his experience and took a powerful unstoppable shot for Miguel Jiménez.
At that moment, Chivas withdrew, while the visitors threw everything forward in search of the equalizing goal that would put them back in the game. And the annotation was not long in coming.
At minute 70 ‘he appeared sebastian cordovawho hit an accurate header to make it 2-2 and momentarily silence the Akron Stadium, and on the other hand, causing madness among Tigres fans.
Without a doubt, a great game that the two squads that are looking for the long-awaited title are giving us as a gift.
