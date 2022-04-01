Tigres is already training on the Volcán field ahead of this Sunday’s duel when they host Xolos from Tijuana. The selected Jesús Angulo and Yeferson Soteldo have not yet reported. Luis Quiñones has already worked alongside the group in the physical aspect? (? – @betofloresRG690) pic.twitter.com/cStYHhEiJc – Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) March 31, 2022

Where? University Stadium

TV broadcast: izzy

Online Streaming: https://www.izzi.mx/izzigo-landing

The university team will arrive incomplete for the duel against Xolos because he will have the loss of the Chilean defender Igor Lichnovskywho was injured in practice, presenting a grade 1 fibrillar tear in the adductor muscle of the right thigh, without knowing how long he will be out.

However, there is also good news because the club recovered the Colombian Luis Quinones already Xavier Aquino. The South American overcame the discomfort in his right knee.

On the other hand, the feline directive already gave the technician a good scolding Michael Herrerawho in recent weeks has been offering to relieve the Argentine Gerardo Martino on the bench of the Mexican team. He was asked to Louse to focus totally on the team and the tournament.

Vladimir Lorona held a press conference prior to the duel against tigers at Volcanoensuring that the border team is calm despite knowing the quality that feline elements have.

“During the week we worked well, we are happy for the victory against Juárez, that helped us a lot from that week to come. We are calm and confident to go to Monterrey. Tigres is a very difficult team, we know the quality of players they have , the same as a team and we go with everything to see what we can bring from there”expressed the side.

“Continue to make the maximum effort each game and know how to take advantage of the games we have at home, because that is very important, those nine points that we have left at home are very important to be within the twelve and if not, within the eight. Those visiting games we have to go to get as much as possible. We are here for a lot, for this Liguilla and to enter the first eight, not to get out of there. The most difficult thing is to enter the Liguilla, then things are going to happen How have they been so far?ended.

XOLOS (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Orozco; Lisandro López, Eduardo Tercero, Bryan Angulo, Vladimir Loroña; Christian Rivera, Jose Juan Vazquez; Marcel Ruiz, Lucas Rodriguez, David Barbona; Facundo Ferreyra.

In the case of Xolosthere is still a lot of irregularity in the squad, so much so that a few weeks ago they were beaten 4-0 by Santos Lagunawhich is why it seems complicated that they can overcome the cats in the Volcano.

Surely the U of Nuevo León takes the win.

Prediction: Tigres 2-0 Xolos