This Sunday, April 3, Tigres receives Xolos at the University Stadiumfor Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022.
During Date 11 of the championship, the U of Nuevo Leon his staunch rival Rayados was measured in the Classic Royalheld in the Volcanotaking the 2-0 victory thanks to goals from the French Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin. In this way, the felines are second in the table with 23 points.
In the case of Aztec Dogsreceived a visit from Juárez in the hot stadiumtaking a victory by the minimum of the Chilean Joaquin Montecinosdespite keeping ten at minute 37 due to the expulsion of Victor Guzman. Tijuana March in the ninth position with 14 units.
Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Sunday, April 3
What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:00 p.m. (US time) and 8:00 p.m. (US Eastern time)
Where? University Stadium
TV broadcast: izzy
Online Streaming: https://www.izzi.mx/izzigo-landing
TIGERS
The university team will arrive incomplete for the duel against Xolos because he will have the loss of the Chilean defender Igor Lichnovskywho was injured in practice, presenting a grade 1 fibrillar tear in the adductor muscle of the right thigh, without knowing how long he will be out.
However, there is also good news because the club recovered the Colombian Luis Quinones already Xavier Aquino. The South American overcame the discomfort in his right knee.
On the other hand, the feline directive already gave the technician a good scolding Michael Herrerawho in recent weeks has been offering to relieve the Argentine Gerardo Martino on the bench of the Mexican team. He was asked to Louse to focus totally on the team and the tournament.
XOLOS
Vladimir Lorona held a press conference prior to the duel against tigers at Volcanoensuring that the border team is calm despite knowing the quality that feline elements have.
“During the week we worked well, we are happy for the victory against Juárez, that helped us a lot from that week to come. We are calm and confident to go to Monterrey. Tigres is a very difficult team, we know the quality of players they have , the same as a team and we go with everything to see what we can bring from there”expressed the side.
“Continue to make the maximum effort each game and know how to take advantage of the games we have at home, because that is very important, those nine points that we have left at home are very important to be within the twelve and if not, within the eight. Those visiting games we have to go to get as much as possible. We are here for a lot, for this Liguilla and to enter the first eight, not to get out of there. The most difficult thing is to enter the Liguilla, then things are going to happen How have they been so far?ended.
TIGERS (4-1-4-1): Nahuel Guzman; Diego Reyes, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino, Jesus Dueñas; Guido Pizarro; Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigón, Florian Thauvin, Nico López; Andre-Pierre Gignac.
XOLOS (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Orozco; Lisandro López, Eduardo Tercero, Bryan Angulo, Vladimir Loroña; Christian Rivera, Jose Juan Vazquez; Marcel Ruiz, Lucas Rodriguez, David Barbona; Facundo Ferreyra.
Right now, tigers he is unstoppable and has found the regularity that the helmsman wanted Michael Herrerabesides, he has eight matches without knowing the defeat, while Gignac and Thauvin have taken shape.
In the case of Xolosthere is still a lot of irregularity in the squad, so much so that a few weeks ago they were beaten 4-0 by Santos Lagunawhich is why it seems complicated that they can overcome the cats in the Volcano.
Surely the U of Nuevo León takes the win.
Prediction: Tigres 2-0 Xolos
