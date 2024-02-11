Tigers will receive Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of the first day of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. The UANL team managed to rescue the 1-1 draw against the Canadians in the first leg. In the middle of the week, in front of the people, the champions of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX will seek to advance to the next round of the competition.
Below we tell you what you need to know about this duel.
You can see the game through the Fox Sports signal.
Goalkeeper: N. Guzmán
Defense: J. Garza, Samir, D. Reyes, J. Angulo
Medium: L. Quiñones, J. Vigón, R. Carioca, J. Herrera
Forward: S. Córdova, A. Gignac
The UANL team rescued a draw in Canada in the last minutes of the first leg. The Uruguayan strategist spoke about the result obtained against the Whitecaps and talked about the level of his rivals.
“It didn't surprise me. We had been facing them since the Leagues Cup and there wasn't much variation. It was difficult to penetrate them, but thanks to the genius of André (Pierre Gignac) we achieved the tie”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
Goalkeeper: Y. Takaoka
Defense: M. Laborda, R. Veselinovic, T. Blackmon
Medium: R. Raposo, A. Schöpf, P. Vite, L. Martins
Forward: R. Gauld, D. Kreilach, B. White
Tigers 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Tigres #Vancouver #Whitecaps #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply