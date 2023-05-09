The quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 have been defined and one of the most anticipated matches is between Toluca and Tigres.
The Red Devils advanced directly to the league after being positioned in fourth place in the competition with 32 units.
For their part, the cats obtained their ticket to the Fiesta Grande by beating, not without difficulties, Puebla by a score of 1-0 in a playoff game.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Jesus Garza, Diego Reyes, Samir De Souza, Jesus Angulo
Media: Guido Pizarro, Sebastián Córdova, Javier Aquino, Fernando Gorriarán.
Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac.
‘Tigres is the rival to beat’, Robert Dante Siboldi
The trainer of the feline team, Robert Dante Siboldiexplained in an interview that Tigres is not the dark horse of the competition, since it is always the favorite team to win the title.
“Tigres has never entered as a dark horse, it is very dangerous in the Liguillas… we will continue to be the rival to beat no matter how many casualties we have… Yes (it is a relief), of all the goals we had this semester, one was met Half way through, we still need to play the Liguilla. If we manage to be here, now we’re going for the championship, the truth was a great job by the boys, it’s all theirs, we had to get up to be able to get in, the team is very committed to the objectives what we want to accomplish”he shared in an interview.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Brian Garcia, Valber Huerta, Andrés Mosquera, Brayan Angulo
Media: Calaudio Baeza, Marcel Ruíz, Jean Meneses, and Maximiliano Araujo.
Forwards: Edgar Lopez and Carlos Gonzalez
Leo Fernández seeks to ‘eat’ all rivals
One of the most acclaimed players of the Mexican team is Leonardo Fernandez. The Uruguayan has had difficult moments so far in the tournament, however, no one doubts his abilities, and now he wants to beat his rivals in the league.
“We have a great team. We work hard mentally to face what remains in the best way because the team is at a good level in football. We need to strengthen ourselves mentally to want to eat everyone”he mentioned at a press conference.
tigers 2-1 Toluca.
