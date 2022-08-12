One of the most anticipated games of the weekend is between the Tigres and Santos Laguna. The old rivalry between the two causes that extra ingredient that attracts attention.
The felines come from losing 2-0 against the Tuzos del Pachuca, momentarily losing the leadership of the competition. So far, those led by helmsman Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera are in third place with 15 points. Likewise, Jesús Angulo, who was expelled in the last game, will not be present in this match, so his place would be occupied by Venegas.
For their part, the Warriors arrive more than motivated after beating the Cruz Azul Machine 4-0. Now, they will seek to string together their third consecutive victory so far in the contest. Those from Torreón know that a win would help them climb the ladder to fight for the top spots, where they are now in 6th place with 10 units.
When?: Sunday August 14
Place: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon
Stadium. academic
Match time: 7:05 p.m.
Referee: Diego Montano Robles
You can enjoy the game through the signal of TUDN by Izzi, in addition to Afizzioandos with exclusive online PPV coverage.
UANL Tigers: 1
Santos Lagoon: two
Ties: 3
UANL Tigers: DVVVV
Santos Lagoon: VVDED
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Francisco Venegas
Media: Rafael De Souza, Guido Pizarro, Sebastián Córdova, Raymundo Fulgencio;
Forwards: Nicolas Lopez and Andre-Pierre Gignac
GoalieCarlos Acevedo
Defenses: Emilio Orrantia, Hugo Rodriguez, Felix Torres, Omar Campos
Media: Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorrirarán, Jair González, Juan Brunetta
Forwards: Eduardo Aguirre and Marcelo Correa.
In the last hours it was reported that the Venezuelan player Yeferson Soteldo ceased to be part of Tigres, being sent on loan to the Santos team in Brazil. The winger went out the back door after the indiscipline that ended up tiring the feline managers.
Now, with the new foreigner position released, everything seems to indicate that the signing of the Brazilian Samir Caetano is only hours away. The 27-year-old defender would arrive from England’s second division.
Prior to this commitment, the Mexican player Alan Cervantes was in charge of warming up the game, since in an interview he mentioned that they will seek to break the losing streak as visitors and will go for the three points against the university students.
‘Today any team can beat anyone and anywhere. So we must continue with the same mentality as today, we have the confidence and today I see the team motivated, so we will try to break this losing streak as visitors’he stated.
An exciting back-and-forth match is expected. The speed of the players of both teams will be key to make a difference. Although the felines will end up prevailing, not without difficulties, against those of the Comarca Lagunera.
Forecast: UANL Tigers 2-1 Santos Laguna.
