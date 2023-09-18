Next Saturday, September 23, at 9:00 p.m., the University ‘Volcano’ will witness one more edition of the Monterrey classic between Tigers and Striped. On this occasion, those led by Robert Dante Siboldi arrive slightly as favorites, due to home field and position in the general table.
However, the classics are always different matches. And although Monterrey will take the field without an attacking man, due to the injuries of Germán Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre and Rogelio Funes Mori, added to the expulsion of Alí Ávila, having obtained a convincing victory against León last Saturday gives a certain dose of confidence to Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz and his boys.
When? Saturday, September 23
Place: San Nicolás de las Garza, Nuevo León
Stadium: University (Volcano)
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
While Rayados beat León 3-1 in their match prior to the classic, Tigres fell 2-0 against a Atlas from Guadalajara that made them look pretty bad. Nahuel Guzmán was wrong in both goals, and although in the second half they tried to reverse the situation by sending even the most recent reinforcement of the ‘U’ Marcelo Flores to the field, this never happened and those from San Nicolás achieved their second defeat in what that is about the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro. Samir Caetano and Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Juan Vigón and Fernando Gorriarán
Forwards: Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac and Raymundo Fulgencio
Substitutes:
Diego Reyes, Fernando Ordóñez, Ozziel Herrera, Sebastián Fierro,
Ozziel Herrera, Fernando González, Carlos Rodríguez, Vladimir
Loroña, Jesús Garza, Eduardo Tercero, Diego Laínez and Marcelo Flores.
