Next Saturday, September 23, we have one more edition of the Royal Classic between Tigers and Stripedto be held in the University Stadiumfor Matchday 9 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. Only in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023La Pandilla won by the minimum of the Spanish Sergio Canalesso the feline injury is recent, without forgetting that they collided in the semifinals of Clausura 2023, with the U emerging victorious to later celebrate the title.
The university squad was measured last day against Atlas in it Jalisco Stadiumwhile a week before they beat 5-0 Queretaro in it Volcano. For now, the current monarch has 14 units to place himself on the third step.
Regarding the Argentine’s pupils Fernando Ortizdespite being left with ten men due to the expulsion of Ali Avila at minute 45′, they won 3-1 Lion in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumthanks to an own goal from Osvaldo Rodriguez and the many of Sergio Canales and Jordi Cortizo. With the victory, Monterrey is now fourth in the standings with 13 points.
When? Saturday, September 23
Place: San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León
Stadium: University (Volcano)
Schedule: 9:05 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
Prior to the commitment to Atlasthe feline team suffered the loss of the Argentine striker Nicolas Ibanez due to medical problems, as he had gastroenteritis, so the coaching staff decided to leave him out.
On the other hand, Marcelo Floresthe club’s latest signing, did travel with the team for the duel, hoping to gain his first minutes with the team and in Mexican soccer after having trained in the Arsenal and having played last season with him Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain.
Finally, Ozziel Herrera finally reappeared, while Sebastian Cordova He continued in rehabilitation hoping to make it to the Royal Classic.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Raymundo Fulgencio, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Fernando Ordóñez, Jesús Garza, Juan Vigón, Nico Ibáñez, Fernando González, Eduardo Tercero, Vladimir Loroña, Sebastián Fierro, Marcelo Flores, Guido Pizarro, Diego Laínez
After defeating Lionthe technical director Tano Ortiz He acknowledged that during the first minutes of the duel, La Fiera seriously complicated his squad, and he also accepted that Monterrey showed several faces in the match.
“The first minutes were very difficult, it was very complicated for us, then they understood how they had to play with one less in the complement and I am happy with the players we have. Within 95 minutes we saw a team that played in different ways, it was a Monterrey team that struggled in the first minutes, then they let go, we had the ball, then they were very aggressive.”said the helmsman.
Finally, the doubt remains as to what the royal attack will be like since all their forwards are injured, the Argentines Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berteramethe Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrewhile Ali Avila He won’t be there either because he saw the red card.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Sebastián Vegas, Víctor Guzmán, Stefan Medina, Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Jordi Cortizo, Maxi Meza
Forwards: Sergio Canales, ‘Tecatito’ Corona
Substitutes: Joao Rojas, Víctor López, Érick Aguirre, Héctor Moreno, Luis Cárdenas, Jonathan González, Luis Ortiz, Kevin Ortega, Edson Gutiérrez
Tigers 2-2 Striped
