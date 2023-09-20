The forwards of #Scratched 🤠 prior to #ClassicRegio 🤕 Rogelio Funes Mori 🤕 Germán Berterame 🤕 Rodrigo Aguirre 🟥 Ali Ávila Without forwards for the northern derby pic.twitter.com/WA4ZNMgpB8 — Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) September 17, 2023

😠 Can we help you, scorer? pic.twitter.com/AM5DPkIlSG — Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) September 17, 2023

They’re already thinking about Tigres! Monterrey beat León 3-1 in the game prior to the Clásico Regiohttps://t.co/nP8MI28mfi pic.twitter.com/xp5Q1bZZ0Q — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) September 17, 2023

On the other hand, Marcelo Floresthe club’s latest signing, did travel with the team for the duel, hoping to gain his first minutes with the team and in Mexican soccer after having trained in the Arsenal and having played last season with him Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain.

Finally, Ozziel Herrera finally reappeared, while Sebastian Cordova He continued in rehabilitation hoping to make it to the Royal Classic.

NEW INCOMPARABLES With the arrival of Marcelo Flores to the @TigresOficialthe royal team continues to bet on the future with many young Mexicans. Marcelo, Ozziel and Lainez the most recent gems. Córdova is already a reference and Pizzuto with a European past. NEW ERA 🐯🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/yYGO8lsWTu — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) September 8, 2023

👋🏼 The Champion has arrived at La Perla Tapatia! pic.twitter.com/lBSByaQtOE — Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) September 17, 2023

“The first minutes were very difficult, it was very complicated for us, then they understood how they had to play with one less in the complement and I am happy with the players we have. Within 95 minutes we saw a team that played in different ways, it was a Monterrey team that struggled in the first minutes, then they let go, we had the ball, then they were very aggressive.”said the helmsman.

Finally, the doubt remains as to what the royal attack will be like since all their forwards are injured, the Argentines Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berteramethe Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrewhile Ali Avila He won’t be there either because he saw the red card.

“Sergio (Canales) is fine, he felt muscle pain that he was able to control, he came out as a precaution, I don’t have any other news until a study is done, but he is an experienced player,” Fernando Ortiz. pic.twitter.com/C4tUgkc8Sy — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) September 17, 2023