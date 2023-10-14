Only in September Tigers and Striped They met to celebrate the one hundred and thirty-third edition of the Monterrey classic. Monterrey arrived with important absences in the upper part of the field, which Tigres knew how to take advantage of, as they not only won the derby, but they did so categorically, winning 3-0 at the ‘Volcán’ Universitario.
This Saturday, October 14, Monterrey will go in search of its small revenge, when it faces Tigres in a previously scheduled friendly duel, although this did not prevent the feline squad, for example, from saving its best men for the return of the League Max.
Players like André-Pierre Gignac, Rafa Carioca or Nahuel Guzmán would not start as starters for the game next Saturday, October 14, at 4:30 p.m., Mexico time.
When? Saturday October 14
Place: Houston Texas
Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium
Channel: TUDN.
Although Tigres continues to be at the top of the general table, with twenty-two units, only below the Águilas del América, who already have twenty-seven points, the fans are still somewhat doubtful about their team, which has just tied two games consecutively. 2-2 against a decimated Toluca and 1-1 against Pachuca.
Goalie: Carlos Felipe Rodríguez
Defenses: Vladimir Loroña, Eduardo Tercero, Samir Caetano and Kenneth Jaime
Midfielders: Marcelo Flores, Juan Pablo Vigón, Eugenio Pizzuto and Fernando González Peña
Fronts: Ozziel Herrera and Nico Ibañez
Rayados, for its part, although it has just won its last league game and has two games pending, so returning to the top of the table depends on them and nothing else, the doubts are more than present within their fans, who are no longer satisfied with just winning. They need to be champions, and what their team has shown, so far and in their opinion, has not been enough.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Gutiérrez, Vegas, Moreno and Vegas
Midfielders: Meza, Govea and Jonathan González
Fronts: Aguirre, Ponchito González and Funes Mori.
