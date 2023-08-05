He Classic RegalTigres against Rayados, will make its appearance in the League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS, for the round of 16. Even though there are few Aztec clubs left, they will have to eliminate each other next Tuesday, August 8, at the Shell Energy Stadiumto find out which one will advance to the quarterfinals.
To reach this instance, the U of Nuevo León had to leave the Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada. The Caps They began winning at minute 9 with a goal from the Ecuadorian Pedro Vitebut the French André-Pierre Gignac He appeared as always to save the royals at 53′. After the 1-1 draw in regulation time, everything was decided on penalties, where the five university collectors were right, with the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran marking the decisive
On the other hand, La Pandilla only needed the lonely target of the Argentine Maxi Meza at minute 45+1′ to say goodbye to Portland Timbers, who left everything on the pitch. In addition to this, the albiazul team debuted its stellar contract, the Spanish Sergio Canaleswho entered at 68′.
When? Tuesday, August 8
Place: Houston Texas
Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium
Schedule: 8:00 p.m.
The duel can only be seen through AppleTV+ with the MLS Season Passowner of the rights, waiting to know if it will lend the exclusive to other television channels.
After getting his ticket to the next round, where the team will face his staunch rival, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He expressed his satisfaction for being able to play such an important match, although he mentioned that he would have liked to face him later in the competition, and he also assured that his squad will prepare in the best way to face the clash.
On who is the favorite to win the Classic Regalthe helmsman stressed the importance of the duel and stated that in an international championship like this, it is difficult to determine who will have the advantage, since both are great contenders.
“We keep advancing and we face Rayados, it is a great satisfaction for the people in Monterrey, what they experience and feel in this type of match. I would have liked to meet later, but it’s our turn here “he declared.
Finally, he shared that they were sure that the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman would save some of the penalty shots.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
defenses: Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Jesus Angulo
midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Juan Vigón, Fernando Gorriarán
strikers: Luis Quiñones, Diego Laínez, André-Pierre Gignac
substitutes: Jesús Garza, Eugenio Pizzuto, Sebastián Córdova, Fernando Ordóñez, Nico Ibáñez, Eduardo Tercero, Raymundo Fulgencio, Carlos Rodríguez, Vladimir Loroña, ‘Diente’ López, Arturo Delgado, Ozziel Herrera
Bad news for The Gang. The front German Berterame shares the championship scoring lead with his compatriot Lionel Messi, since they have five goals, however, the Monterrey player suffered a fractured left foot during the clash against Portland, for which he will return to Nuevo León to be undergone the corresponding medical tests and know how long it will take to recover.
Regarding the Argentine coach Fernando Ortizwas satisfied with the performance of his pupils, praising what was done on the field, leaving aside the issue of arbitration.
“To the referee, I’m not going to talk about the referee, they do their job, there are people who judge them, I don’t because I don’t have to. Regarding the feeling, the team has some great balls, sorry for the expression. They understood when to play, when to be tight to win, you have to learn to suffer and today we saw that as a team”he declared.
On the subject of Berterame, the tano He launched: “Regarding Berterame, I don’t know anything, I think studies are being done, hopefully it’s nothing, that we continue with the possibility of continuing to count. With the rival, whoever touches us “.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
defenses: Victor Guzman, Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Jesus Gallardo
midfielders: Omar Govea, Luis Romo, Maxi Meza, Joao Rojas
strikers: Rogelio Funes Mori, Jordi Cortizo
substitutes: Sebastián Vegas, Edson Gutiérrez, Sergio Canales, Jonathan González, Víctor López, Luis Cárdenas, César Ramos, Daniel Parra, Ali Ávila, Kevin Ortega, Iker Fimbres
Tigers 1-2 Striped
