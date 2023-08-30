“Cougars”:

Because Pumas beat Tigres in the @LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/e2IyEh8JVs — Why is it Trend? (@porktendencia) August 28, 2023

Querétaro has nine games in a row scoring a goal after scoring against Necaxa. pic.twitter.com/4TkSOpvHoA — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) August 27, 2023

On the other hand, the French André-Pierre Gignac He only did physical therapy for a blow to the ankle. In addition to this, according to the column of St. Cadilla Norththe Frenchman will be taking care of for the following duels, because the medical staff knows that he needs more time to rest to return to an optimal level.

Finally, according to the journalist Oscar Mendez of Reliefthe club would be probing one of the figures of the Celta Vigothe Argentinian Franco Cerviwho has been a starter in the first games of the season but who would seek accommodation for him, asking for between four and five million euros.

❌ Discarded André-Pierre Gignac will not be in the party of #tigers against Pumas at the Olímpico Universitario due to an ankle injury. #Tiger Dynasty #LigaMx pic.twitter.com/NzX128u5QR – Tiger Dynasty (@DinastiaTigre) August 27, 2023

🗣️ Dale Champion, turn the page and see you this Wednesday at El Volcán! Let’s go Tigers! 💪🏼🐯 pic.twitter.com/ZNYVfpUUPT – Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) August 28, 2023

“I think the team played well, they worked the game, we knew that in a long game we were going to find despair in the rival because they had been hit. In the second half it was clear that we were dominant, we had several scoring situations and when we had to defend in the last minutes the team did well. I think it was a process of mentality, of looking for which players are suitable for Querétaro. There’s a lot to go but we’re doing it. We have a group of players who leave everything on the pitch, so we’ll try to keep adding now on Wednesday against Atlas, which is very difficult, and then against Tigres.”shared the strategist.

After the win, Angel Sepulveda sent a message to all the fans of the team through social networks.

“Great job team +3. Querétaro, important to win today, let’s go for more family! Step by Step”could be read on the Instagram account of the buddy.

However, at the end of this Monday it was announced that supposedly Blue Cross closed the signing of the striker, which will undoubtedly be a sensitive loss for the team led by The tankalthough the official announcement is missing.

Cruz Azul has just signed Ángel Sepulveda as its new striker. The last minutes of the national market are 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bi0Va2ipDh — Adrian Esparza Oteo💎 (@A_EsparzaOteo) August 29, 2023