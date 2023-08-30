So much tigers as Queretaro will live this Wednesday, August 30, their pending duels of Matchday 5 of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX Leaguebut it will be on September 2 when both face each other in the university stadium for Matchday 7.
In their last commitment, the U of Nuevo León came out with a defeat of the University Olympic Stadiumgiven that cougars he beat them 2-1 with goals from the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez and the Argentine Juan Dinennowhile for the royals Ozziel Herrera He achieved his first goal as a feline. With this, the team is sixth in the general table with eight units.
Regarding Gallos Blancos, he stopped at the victory stadium to hit Necaxa for the minimum of Angel Sepulvedacausing the dismissal of the Venezuelan coach Raphael Dudamel. The Queretaro team is tenth with seven points.
When? Saturday, September 2
Place: San Nicolás de las Garza, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: University (Volcano)
Schedule: 7:05 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
Although it was expected that Diego Lainez was out for a longer time due to a knee injury, this Monday he returned to training with the substitute team, so he could even play this Wednesday against Saints Lagoon.
On the other hand, the French André-Pierre Gignac He only did physical therapy for a blow to the ankle. In addition to this, according to the column of St. Cadilla Norththe Frenchman will be taking care of for the following duels, because the medical staff knows that he needs more time to rest to return to an optimal level.
Finally, according to the journalist Oscar Mendez of Reliefthe club would be probing one of the figures of the Celta Vigothe Argentinian Franco Cerviwho has been a starter in the first games of the season but who would seek accommodation for him, asking for between four and five million euros.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
defenses: Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Jesus Angulo
midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Juan Vigon, Sebastian Cordova
strikers: Luis Quiñones, Fernando Gorriarán, Nico Ibáñez
substitutes: Diego Reyes, Fernando Ordóñez, Ozziel Herrera, Sebastián Fierro, Raymundo Fulgencio, Fernando González, Carlos Rodríguez, Vladimir Loroña, Jesús Garza, Eduardo Tercero, Diego Laínez
After the victory, the Argentine coach Mauro Gerk He was sincere and admitted that they took advantage of the fact that the Necaxa He came with a low level after his results.
“I think the team played well, they worked the game, we knew that in a long game we were going to find despair in the rival because they had been hit. In the second half it was clear that we were dominant, we had several scoring situations and when we had to defend in the last minutes the team did well. I think it was a process of mentality, of looking for which players are suitable for Querétaro. There’s a lot to go but we’re doing it. We have a group of players who leave everything on the pitch, so we’ll try to keep adding now on Wednesday against Atlas, which is very difficult, and then against Tigres.”shared the strategist.
After the win, Angel Sepulveda sent a message to all the fans of the team through social networks.
“Great job team +3. Querétaro, important to win today, let’s go for more family! Step by Step”could be read on the Instagram account of the buddy.
However, at the end of this Monday it was announced that supposedly Blue Cross closed the signing of the striker, which will undoubtedly be a sensitive loss for the team led by The tankalthough the official announcement is missing.
Goalie: Fernando Tapia
defenses: Oscar Manzanares, Emanuel Gularte, Jonathan Perlaza, Omar Mendoza
midfielders: Federico Lértora, Rodrigo López, Marco García
strikers: Pablo Barrera, Jaime Valencia, Camilo Sanvezzo
substitutes: Raúl Sandoval, Ettson Ayón, Jordan Sierra, Joaquín Montecinos, Miguel Barbieri, Nicolás Ortíz, Guillermo Allison, Alberto García, Raúl Zúñiga
Tigers 1-1 Queretaro
