Next weekend the sixth day of the 2022 Opening Tournament will be played, and one of the games is between the tigers Y Queretaro.
This is a commitment of opposite poles, on the one hand, the felines seek to add three to fight for the leadership; while the Gallos Blancos want to get their first victory to get out of last place in the general standings.
This time we present the preview of the game with each of the details to know.
The game will start next saturday july 30 o’clock 7:05 p.m.the venue will be the ‘Volcano’ of University Stadium.
Queretaro 0-1 tigers – April 10, 2022
tigers 3-0 Queretaro – 17 August 2021
Queretaro 0-1 tigers – 04 April 2021
tigers 3-0 Queretaro – 19 September 2020
Tigres 0-0 Queretaro – 04 April 2020
You can enjoy the game through the TUDN signal, while online coverage will be available on the platform https://www.tudn.mx/liga-mx.
Possible Tigres lineup
Nahuel Guzman (P);
Javier Aquino, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Jesus Angulo;
Guido Pizarro, Juan Vigón, Francisco Córdova, Raymundo Fulgencio;
Nicolas Lopez and Andre-Pierre Gignac.
Possible alignment of Querétaro
Washington Aguerre (L);
Omar Mendoza, Enzo Martinez, Kevin Balanta, Gabriel Rojas;
Kevin Escamilla, Jorge Hernandez, David Barbona;
Pablo Barrera, Ángel Sepúlveda and Ariel Nahuelpan.
This will be a game of contrasts where the group of Gallos Blancos del Querétaro will try to surprise and get their first three points of the competition. For their part, the felines want to win to wait for a series of results and take the overall lead.
Forecast: Tigers 0-1 Queretaro.
