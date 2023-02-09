Next Saturday, February 11, Tigres welcomes Pumas at the university stadium for Matchday 6 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of enforcing their home and staying in the top places of the championship.
The U of Nuevo León comes from giving a great blow to the Aztec stadium by imposing on Blue Cross by the minimum of the Argentine captain Guido Pizarroa meeting that also served for the first ownership of the Argentine Nico Ibanez and the debut of Diego Lainez. Thanks to the victory, the royal team is third in the table with eleven units.
On the other hand, Universidad Nacional managed to score a point by drawing 2-2 against Atlas in it University Olympic Stadium. The Argentinian Juan Dinenno opened the scoring, but the Uruguayan Brian Lozano put equality, although before the end of the first half, the Brazilian Oliver God left the house upstairs. For the second part, the Brazilian Higor Meritao was sent off at 74′, while the Colombian Julian Quinones he scored at 87′ to finish off the scoreboard. the pupils of Rafael River Bridge They are fifth with eight points.
Date: Saturday, February 11
Location: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: University (Volcano)
Schedule: 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:05 p.m. (Eastern US time).
Referee: To be appointed
Channel: Channel 5 and TUDN
Online Streaming: https://www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
TIGERS: 1 win
COUGARS: 0 wins
TIES: 4 draws
TIGERS: GEEGG
COUGARS: EEGPG
In the royal team there are several players who could be starters in any other team in the MX LeagueHowever, they have had to wait on the bench for their opportunity, among them are Diego Reyes, sebastian cordova and the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopezseveral of them annoyed by the lack of minutes, so the Argentine coach Diego Cocca He had to talk to them.
“It is the team that we are forming, it will not change from one week to the next, don’t worry, I still don’t know where I am going to put Nico Ibáñez, I have a beautiful problem. Have faith and trust that we are working to put together this team, in two months we did a preseason, we met the team, we had to decide who leaves and who comes, play games and have to win, we are doing many things well ”were his words a few weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the team took the official photo, with the news of Hugo Ayala and Enrique Palosdefender and goalkeeper who defended the feline jacket, who will be part of the football coordination, working together with Anthony Sanchosports director
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Jesus Garza, Jesus Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriarán, Luis Quiñones
Forwards: Andre-Pierre Gignac, Nico Ibanez
Banking: Miguel Ortega, Sebastián Córdova, Diego Lainez, Igor Lichnovsky, Eduardo Tercero, Juan Vigón, Kenneth Jaime, Raymundo Fulgencio, ‘Diente’ López.
After drawing against Atlasthe technician Raphael Bridge affirmed that they could have won the duel without problems if there had not been the expulsion of godwithout forgetting that money missed a penalty
“You have to manage that, the red from the last game was direct, now it was that Higor has the ball under control, he extends his hand, causes the second yellow. We must better manage the conditions, we were already going to get Higor out, Ulysses (Rivas) He was stopped, he was ready, for a matter of seconds the red fell and that conditioned the game. In general terms I think that in the lower zone we are ascending, we are bitter for leaving two points, but we are on an upward path, without a problem we could take the victory “he exclaimed.
On the other hand, the university team faced the Houston Dynamo of the MLS in a friendly duel, which served to give minutes to players who have hardly seen any activity, such as Julio Gonzalezthe Colombian Jose Luis Caicedo, matthew casares, Pablo Benevendo, Santiago Wheats, among others. The duel ended 0-0.
Goalie: Sebastian Sosa
Defenses: Nicolas Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrian Aldrete, Jose Galindo
Midfielders: Ulises Rivas, Jesus Molina, Diogo de Olivera, Alek Alvarez
Forwards: Gustavo del Prete, Juan Dinenno
Banking: Jonathan Sánchez, Julio González, César Huerta, Pablo Bennevendo, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Santiago Trigos, Carlos Gutiérrez, Marco García, Gael Rodríguez, Mateo Caseres
Statistics show that the duels between the two cats have been closed, causing draws, which would not be unreasonable, however, tigers he lives a good time when he plays at home, so any mistake could cost dearly to cougars. This does not mean that there will be a win but that the difference will be minimal.
Pick: Tigers 2-1 Pumas
