Tigers and Pumas will star in one of the most outstanding duels of matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team has had a devastating start in the first days, while Universidad Nacional tries to consolidate itself after the departure of Antonio Mohamed.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this duel: where and when to watch it, what the probable lineups are, club news and the forecast.
You can see the game through the signal TUDN (Mexico) and Vix+. In the United States it can be seen on TelevisaUnivision.
Goalie: N. Guzman
Defending: J. Garza, G. Pizarro, S. Caetano, J. Angulo
Half: D. Lainez, F. Gorriarán, R. Carioca, J. Brunetta, S. Córdova
Lead: N. Ibanez
The UANL team would not have André Pierre Gignac for the duel against Pumas. The French forward has worked separately and it is unknown if he will recover in time to play this match.
Javier Aquino will not be able to play against Pumas due to his medial collateral ligament injury.
Goalie: J. González
Defending: J. Rivas, Nathan, L. Magallán, A. Aldrete
Half: U. Rivas, J. Caicedo, P. Quispe
Lead: E. Salvio, C. Huerta, G. Martínez.
According to the most recent reports, Pumas would be very close to signing Leonardo Suárez, a player from América. The Argentine winger has practically not counted for André Jardine this season and it seems that he will look for more playing minutes in Ciudad Universitaria.
Pumas 1-2 Tigers
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Tigres #Pumas #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply