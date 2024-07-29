BREAKING NEWS! THE STRIP GROUP! 🎽 Club Puebla will share a group with Tigres and Inter Miami in the 2024 Leagues Cup. They will be in ‘EAST 3’ #Sport21Puebla #Puebla pic.twitter.com/5Z2O2GlbES — Sport21 Puebla (@Sport21Puebla) January 31, 2024

😓 Sad performance of the ‘Franja’ in the Leagues Cup ‘Chepo’ de la Torre tried out new players, but none of them made a difference for a Puebla side that was outclassed from start to finish. Next opponent: Tigres on Wednesday in Houston.#IAmPoblano🎽 pic.twitter.com/VISRXHW7Ki — Puebla FC Fans (@PueblaFCFans) July 28, 2024

On the other hand, the French André-Pierre Gignac He threw a dart at the Leagues Cupwhich causes the Liga MX be stopped for a month. The striker’s discontent comes from the fact that he has to travel to the United States once again, since all the matches are played on American soil, a constant complaint by the Aztec strategists and players.

“I don’t think that in Europe the Marseille I would have agreed to stop the local tournament for a month to go to another country to compete in an international tournament, but it is part of the growth of two leagues, of a rivalry. The United States is a show and it is cool.”declared El Bomboro.

😄🤙🏼 Let’s close the work week with attitude, team! pic.twitter.com/m8305gfLH2 — Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) July 27, 2024

“We lacked the intensity to counter what Miami was doing, we lost easy balls and we were in a bad position and they had those opportunities in the first 15 minutes and we were not able to adapt. Afterwards we equalized, but we did not know how to take advantage and they caught us off guard and scored a goal. We have the match against Tigres and we will try to continue in the tournament.”El Chepo concluded.

😬”The intensity needed to counteract was lacking,” said technical director Chepo de la Torre, about the performance of the @ClubPueblaMX in the match against Inter Miami, where La Franja lost 2-0#diarychange pic.twitter.com/8Q1OJNZPvW — Diario Cambio (@Diario_Cambio) July 28, 2024