The Leagues Cup 2024 It has already begun, a binational tournament in which all the First Division teams compete Liga MX and the MLS. Now comes the debut of Tigers and it will be next Wednesday, July 31st against Pueblaon Day 2 of the East Group 3.
Unlike the regios, La Franja has already begun its participation in the championship and did so with a 2-0 defeat against the Inter Miamithanks to the Paraguayan’s goals Matias Rojas and the Uruguayan Luis Suarezwhich is why he is risking his life against the northern team.
The last time the two faced each other was in March 2024, with U de Nuevo León winning 3-2 thanks to goals from the Argentine Juan Brunetta, Diego Reyes and Sebastian Cordovawhile for the camoteros they discounted Alberto Herrera and Arcadio Garcia.
When? Wednesday, July 31st
Where? Houston Texas
Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium
Schedule: 19:30 hours
Channel: Apple TV and Azteca 7
Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Azteca Deportes app
Just last Saturday the locals announced the official signing of the Brazilian defender Joaquim Pereiracoming from the Santos FC from Brazil. The South American signed until 2028 and now it remains to be seen where his compatriot will be accommodated Samir Caetanowho was no longer in the plans. Possibly the new signing could see his debut with the team in the Leagues Cup.
On the other hand, the French André-Pierre Gignac He threw a dart at the Leagues Cupwhich causes the Liga MX be stopped for a month. The striker’s discontent comes from the fact that he has to travel to the United States once again, since all the matches are played on American soil, a constant complaint by the Aztec strategists and players.
“I don’t think that in Europe the Marseille I would have agreed to stop the local tournament for a month to go to another country to compete in an international tournament, but it is part of the growth of two leagues, of a rivalry. The United States is a show and it is cool.”declared El Bomboro.
Goalie: Fernando Tapia
Defenses: Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Juan Brunetta, Fernando Gorriarán
Forwards: Sebastian Cordova, Marcelo Flores, Andre-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Felipe Rodriguez, Jesus Garza, Joaquim Pereira, Nico Ibanez, Luis Quinones, Diego Lainez, Juan Vigon, Ozziel Herrera, Sebastian Fierro, Juan Purata, Eugenio Pizzuto
After falling in his debut against Inter Miamithe technician Jose Manuel de la Torre He acknowledged that they were unable to keep up with the pace of their rivals, who made good use of their opportunities, and he also accepted that they lacked the intensity to counter them.
“We lacked the intensity to counter what Miami was doing, we lost easy balls and we were in a bad position and they had those opportunities in the first 15 minutes and we were not able to adapt. Afterwards we equalized, but we did not know how to take advantage and they caught us off guard and scored a goal. We have the match against Tigres and we will try to continue in the tournament.”El Chepo concluded.
Goalie: ‘Whoa’ Jimenez
Defenses: Efrain Orona, Emanuel Gularte, Gustavo Ferrareis, Brayan Angulo
Midfielders: Diego de Buen, Raul Castillo, Alberto Herrera
Forwards: Kevin Velasco, Jair González, Lucas Cavallini
Substitutes: Jorge Rodriguez, Arcadio Garcia, Santiago Ormeno, Daniel Alvarez, Rafael Duran, Angel Robles, Pablo Gomez, Sebastian Olmedo, Facundo Waller, Jesus Rodriguez, Pablo Gonzalez, Patrick Villa
Tigers 2-1 Puebla
