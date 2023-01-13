Place: Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo

Stadium: Gentleman

Hour: 7:05 p.m.

Referee: to designate

Ties: one

Pachuca: 3

Defenses: Jesus Garza, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Jesus Angulo

Media: Fernando Gorriarán, Guido Pizarro, Rafael de Souza, Javier Aquino

Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac

Tigres UANL has launched an offer for 12 MDD to Eintracht Frankfurt of the German Bundesliga for the letter from Rafael Santos Borré (🇨🇴, 27 years old) the player puts pressure on his club to facilitate departure. There is already an agreement between Tigres UANL and the agent.

The first offer from the university students was rejected by Frankfurt, despising the 10 million euros. However, in the last hours it was reported that Tigres has already put the amount of 12 million on the table, although the Germans are looking for 16 million.

It is expected that it will be in the next few days when the situation of the footballer is determined. In 90 min we will continue reporting.

This is how Miguel Herrera responded to Gignac after the celebration of the old people in the triumph of Tigres vs. Santos

However, and after speculation, Gignac himself contacted ‘Piojo’ to clarify the situation, as revealed by the Mexican coach in an interview.

“As I told him, because later he wrote to me, eh, the game ended and all the social networks began to exploit that stuff, and the truth is that leaving the stadium he wrote to me later and said ‘Miguel, you know what year and We half had an extraordinary time and it wasn’t for you'”shared for FOX Sports.

Defenses: Kevin Alvarez, Manuel Tapias, Gustavo Cabral, Mauricio Isais

Media: Jesus Hernandez, Javier Lopez, Luis Chavez, Israel Luna

Forwards: Erick Sánchez and Nicolás Ibáñez

⚽: Guillermo Almada is back in the arena to be the coach of the Ecuadorian National Team for the next World Cup cycle. Almada is running alongside the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, who has the preference to continue in office, the Ecuadorian press reports.

According to the first reports, there is deep interest on the part of the South American team to hire Almada, although the obstacle is that he still has a contract with La Bella Airosa.