One of the most attractive matches of the second day of the Clausura 2023 Tournament is between tigers Y Pachuca. Both clubs come to win forcefully and now they will face each other to throw all the meat on the spit.
The cats defeated Santos Laguna in their debut by a landslide. Coach Diego Cocca started his participation at the head of the auriazul team on the right foot and has a promising future.
For their part, those from La Bella Airosa began the defense of their title with a 5-1 win over Puebla, so they will seek the two-time championship at any cost.
When? Sunday January 15
Place: Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo
Stadium: Gentleman
Hour: 7:05 p.m.
Referee: to designate
The game will be broadcast through the application of VIX+.
tigers: one
Ties: one
Pachuca: 3
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Jesus Garza, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Jesus Angulo
Media: Fernando Gorriarán, Guido Pizarro, Rafael de Souza, Javier Aquino
Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac
Latest Tigers news
Tigres best offer for Rafael Santos Borré
In the last few hours, the university team has decided to improve the offer for the footballer Rafael Santos Borre.
The first offer from the university students was rejected by Frankfurt, despising the 10 million euros. However, in the last hours it was reported that Tigres has already put the amount of 12 million on the table, although the Germans are looking for 16 million.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when the situation of the footballer is determined. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
Gignac contacts the ‘Louse’ after the celebration
One of the events that drew attention in the game against Santos was Gignac’s celebration of his goal. The French attacker celebrated like an ‘old man’, with a cane and walking slowly. It was immediately speculated that the celebration was for michael herrerawho the elimination in the last tournament mentioned that the team was full of old men.
However, and after speculation, Gignac himself contacted ‘Piojo’ to clarify the situation, as revealed by the Mexican coach in an interview.
“As I told him, because later he wrote to me, eh, the game ended and all the social networks began to exploit that stuff, and the truth is that leaving the stadium he wrote to me later and said ‘Miguel, you know what year and We half had an extraordinary time and it wasn’t for you'”shared for FOX Sports.
Possible alignment of Pachuca
Goalie: Oscar Ustari
Defenses: Kevin Alvarez, Manuel Tapias, Gustavo Cabral, Mauricio Isais
Media: Jesus Hernandez, Javier Lopez, Luis Chavez, Israel Luna
Forwards: Erick Sánchez and Nicolás Ibáñez
Latest news from Pachuca
Guillermo Almada could leave Pachuca
The coach and most recent champion of Mexican soccer, Guillermo Almadahas been sought to be the new strategist for the Ecuadorian team.
According to the first reports, there is deep interest on the part of the South American team to hire Almada, although the obstacle is that he still has a contract with La Bella Airosa.
Tigres vs Pachuca – FORECAST
tigers 1-2 Pachuca.
