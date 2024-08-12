🔜🐯 We are in the Round of 16 of @LeaguesCup and the Red Bull Arena is already awaiting our match vs. @newyorkcityfc!

🎟️ Tickets available here! ⤵️https://t.co/9lZ0tA1IzV pic.twitter.com/kdOFJfbSrA

— Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) August 10, 2024