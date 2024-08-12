Next Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. (Mexico time), Tigres UANL and New York City will face each other in the round of 16 of the Leagues CUP 2024, at the Red Bull Arena New Jersey, in the city of New Jersey.
The auriazul team arrives as a clear favorite for this match, as it has won its last five matches, counting Liga MX and CUP Leagues. New York City, on the other hand, has reached this stage with two draws (victories through penalty kicks) and one loss.
The team, led by Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic, would take to the field with Nahuel Guzmán in goal, Javier Aquino as right back; Jesús Angulo on the left wing. In central defense would be Diego Reyes and Guido Pizarro.
The midfield would be made up of Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriarán; Juan Brunetta, Sebastián Córdova and Ozziel Herrera as offensive midfielders, while the attack would be in the hands of Nico Ibáñez, who put in the cross for Marcelo Flores’ goal in the 1-0 victory against the Tuzos del Pachuca.
If Tigres advance to the quarterfinals, these will be played between August 16 and 17, the semifinals on August 20 and 21 and the grand final on Sunday, August 25.
As for the Liga MX tournament, activities will resume on Friday, August 23, although Tigres will play the match corresponding to matchday five of the Apertura 2024 tournament on Saturday, August 24, when they will host Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at 9:00 p.m. If Tigres manages to make it to the final, this match could be postponed.
More news about the Leagues Cup
#Tigres #York #Citys #starting #lineup #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply