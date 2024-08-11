Tigers and New York City will face each other in the round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. This looks to be one of the most interesting duels of this phase of the tournament organized by the MLS and the MX League.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the match between Tigres and New York City: how and where to watch, date, time, prediction, club news and probable lineups.
City: New Jersey
Stadium: Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
Date: Tuesday, August 13
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. in the United States, 6:00 p.m. in Mexico.
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico and the United States). It is very likely that in the next few days TV Azteca, home of the Tigres for at least the next three years, will inform its audience that it will broadcast the match, so you have to keep an eye on its social networks.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Pachuca
|
1-0 V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Inter Miami
|
2-1 V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Puebla
|
2-1 V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Saints Laguna
|
3-0 V
|
Liga MX
|
America
|
1-0 V
|
Liga MX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
New England Revolution
|
1-1 (7-6 on penalties) V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Cincinnati
|
4-2 D
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Querétaro
|
0-0 (4-3 on penalties) V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Orlando City
|
1-1
|
MLS
|
Atlant United
|
2-2
|
MLS
Tigres will face New York City with their spirits sky high. They have won their last five games, during which, although the feline squad has suffered during certain periods, Veljko Paunovic’s ideas are increasingly reflected in the performance of the players.
New York City have not had a great time in the Leagues CUP. The only two victories they have obtained in the three matches played were by penalty shootout, so they do not arrive as favorites to advance to the quarterfinals of the Leagues CUP 2024.
Tigers: N. Guzmán, J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, D. Reyes, J. Angulo, F. Gorriarán, R. Carioca, Ozziel Herrera J. Brunetta, M. Flores and Nicolás Ibáñez.
New York City FC: Matt Freese; Justin Haak, Thiago Martins, Birk Risa; Mitja Ilenič, James Sands, Keaton Parks, Christian McFarlane; Hannes Wolf, Alonso Martínez and Santiago Rodríguez.
The last time Tigres and New York City faced each other in a knockout match was in the quarterfinals of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League, and the feline team beat New York 3-0. Although it seems difficult for a rout of that magnitude to be repeated, Tigres does come into this match in better shape, so our prediction would be 2-0 in favor of Veljko’s team.
#Tigres #York #City #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply