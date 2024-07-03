Tigres and Necaxa will face each other on matchday 1 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team is coming off a loss in the Supercopa MX against América and will seek to put on a better face in its debut in this new competition. Los Rayos have reinforced themselves well for this semester and will seek to spring a surprise at the Volcán.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between Tigres vs Necaxa: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news from the clubs.
City: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: University Stadium
Date: July 6th
Schedule: 19:00 in Mexico
In Mexico The match can be followed live on Azteca 7 and Azteca Digital.
After Tigres’ defeat in the Supercopa MX against an alternative team from Club América, it is clear that the felines need to improve their squad. This is what their fans have made known. In this context, Mauricio Culebro, president of the UANL team, has revealed that the board is working to bring in reinforcements.
“We are calm with this squad. I have always said that every transfer window is about thinking long term, with what we have we are calm, calm and patient to make better decisions. The fact that there have been no rumours does not mean that we do not have reinforcements in mind (…) At Tigres it has been like this in recent years, quality players will always come, reinforcements will come to compete at the top, times are increasingly complicated, the tournament is about to start, we are watching the Copa América and the Euro Cup, it is a disadvantage that the tournament starts so quickly, but we are working on it and when we have news, we will give it to you, rest assured, we are working to bring in quality reinforcements.”
– Mauricio Culebro
Necaxa shared the signing of 18-year-old Luis Fernando Mosquera on its social media. The footballer, who will be part of the under-23 category, comes from the German Academy in Popayán.
This signing adds to the additions of Agustín Palavecino and Kevin Rosero for this season.
Portugal: E. Unsain, B. Garnica, A. Peña, A. Montes, A. Oliveros, A. Mayorga; D. Gomez, F. Arce, B. Samudio, J. Paradela, D. Cambindo.
Tigers: F. Rodriguez, J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, D. Reyes, J. Angulo; F. Gorriarán, R. Carioca, J. Brunetta; J. Quiñones, S. Córdova, A. Gignac.
The felines will go into this match as favourites to take home the three points. However, they will face a team that has potential and was one of the surprises of last semester. The Rayos have reinforced themselves well and will look to spring a surprise at the Volcán.
Tigres has not brought reinforcements for this tournament, something that the fans have criticized them for. It seems that the UANL team has to strengthen itself in the back, which is its weakest area. Against an attack led by Diber Cambindo, they can suffer.
Tigers 2-2 Necaxa
More news about Liga MX
#Tigres #Necaxa #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply