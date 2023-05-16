The semifinals of the tournament Closing 2023 of Liga MX promise and promise a lot. In one of the keys a new edition of the Classic Regal: tigers and Monterey They will face each other and define the first finalist of the competition. If we take into account what they did in the regular season, the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich is a clear favourite. However, the league is a new tournament and anything can happen.
Which of the two teams from the Sultana del Norte will take advantage in the first leg of the Clausura 2023 semifinals?
City: San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León
Stadium: University (Volcano)
Date: Wednesday May 17
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Television channel: TUDN
On-line: TUDN App
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Lion
|
3-0 (loss)
|
MX League
|
Lion
|
3-1 (loss)
|
concachampions
|
Puebla
|
1-0 (win)
|
repechage
|
Toluca
|
4-1 (win)
|
Quarterfinals (first leg)
|
Toluca
|
3-1 (loss)
|
Quarterfinals (round)
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Saints Lagoon
|
1-2 (loss)
|
MX League
|
Mazatlan
|
0-2 (win)
|
MX League
|
cougars
|
4-1 (win)
|
MX League
|
Saints Lagoon
|
0-0
|
MX League
|
Saints Lagoon
|
2-0 (win)
|
MX League
|
Game
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Tigers – Monterrey
|
0-1
|
Closing 2023
|
Monterrey – Tigers
|
0-0
|
Opening 2022
|
Tigers – Monterrey
|
2-0
|
Closing 2022
|
Monterrey – Tigers
|
2-0
|
Opening 2021
|
Tigers – Monterrey
|
2-1
|
Closing 2021
Robert Dante Siboldi, strategist for the UANL team, revealed the talk he had with his players during halftime of the second leg of the Clausura 2023 quarterfinals against Toluca. The Red Devils were thrashing them and eliminating them from the league at that time.
“At half time I asked the players to believe in the work they were doing in previous games. After our goal, the team balanced and thank God we are in the other phase”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Rayados’ coach, spoke about the series against Tigres in the Clausura 2023 semifinals. ‘King Midas’ assured that the degree of difficulty does not increase and that his team knows what it means to be in this stage of the tournament.
“All matches have a risk, it’s the same risk. The importance is the same, the affective value is the one that grows at a given moment due to what the fans are at stake”
– Victor Vucetich
tigers: N. Guzmán, J. Aquino, I. Lichnovsky, D. Reyes, J. Angulo, J. Vigón, G. Pizarro, R. Fulgencio, S. Córdova, D. Lainez, A. Gignac.
Monterey: E. Andrada, S. Medina, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo, C. Ortiz, L. Romo, M. Meza, J. Cortizo, R. Aguirre and R. Funes Mori.
The Clásicos Regios are usually very even, intense matches with few goals. A duel of these conditions is expected in this semifinal.
1-1
