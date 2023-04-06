Tigres vs Mazatlán: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

This Saturday, April 8, Tigres receives the Mazatlan in it university stadium for Matchday 14 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of returning to the path of victory, after adding three consecutive defeats that are keeping him from directly entering the league.
The U of Nuevo León comes from suffering a setback against Toluca in it Nemesio Diez Stadiumbeing close to achieving the match, also from minute 29 they were left without the Colombian Luis Quinones by expulsion. When the Devils were 3-0 in favor, after a double from the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezthe French André-Pierre Gignac and the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez, at 76′ and 90′, respectively, appeared, however, it was not enough. The royals are seventh in the table with 21 units. Added to this, this Wednesday they won their duel of the CONCACAF Champions League before him motagua of Honduras, thanks to a goal from Quinonesin the rooms of Ida.
On the other hand, the Cañoneros still haven’t lifted and added one more defeat on their way after being beaten 2-1 by Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadium. An own goal from the captain Nestor Glass opened the way for the San Luis Potosinos, but the Venezuelan eduard bello gave hope by drawing, however, from the penalty spot Angel Zaldivar ordered the visit. Thus, the team led by the Argentine Ruben Omar Romano he is still in the background with only four points.
Date: Saturday, April 8
Location: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: University (Volcano)
Schedule: 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: Vix+
Online streaming: Vix+
TIGERS: 3 wins
MAZATLAN: 1 win
TIES: 1 tie
TIGERS: PPPGP
MAZATLAN: PPPPG
The Chilean Igor Lichnovsky minimized the loss to Toluca because he asked for concentration in the face of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhere for now they were imposed by the minimum to the motagua on someone else’s court
“What is happening in the local tournament is very clear to us. We come from a result that does not represent anything to us. We have an outstanding debt with ourselves and with the fans. Tigres have to stand up like they do at home, we have to look for victory “declared the defender.
Similarly, the technician marco antonio ruizwho constantly sounds like he will be cut due to the bad results, also did less what happened with the choriceros, because despite this they remain firm and with aspirations to compete in the local tournament, as well as in the concachampions.
“I am very used to this type of situation, I was a player for 20 years, I know the great responsibility I have, more than pressure it is a great responsibility, but I also like to talk about realities, in both tournaments we have the possibility of reaching the Liguilla, in the last games it has not gone well for us, but we are alive in the local league and in the Champions League “shared.
“The message is very clear from the beginning of the tournament, the objectives are the tournament in which Tigres participates has to aspire to the highest, we go game by game, the previous game in the league we presented a very competitive team and for this occasion fortunately I have a very large squad, with a lot of capacity”finished the chima.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Jesus Garza, Jesus Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro (C), Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Laínez
Forwards: Andre-Pierre Gignac, Nico Ibanez
Banking: Miguel Ortega, Igor Lichnovsky, ‘Diente’ López, Javier Aquino, Juan Vigón, Raymundo Fulgencio, Sebastián Córdova, Sebastián Fierro, Eduardo Tercero, Kenneth Jaime, Vladimir Loroña.
With only four units, the team is about to sign its worst tournament since it appeared in the MX Leaguebut not only that, it is close to culminating the worst in the history of short tournaments, remembering that the extinct Indians of Ciudad Juárez collected six points in the Apertura 2009, while Veracruz Red Sharks They left him without points in the Clausura 2019 after deleting all his history due to his disaffiliation.
On this situation, the technician ruben roman stated: “Of course, nobody wants to be where we are, since I arrived the team had been dragging a lot of things from last season and, of course, it is alarming. We were able to break that inertia with the draw with Querétaro, the win against Cruz Azul, but there were a couple of results that didn’t happen and we have to keep working, stand up and fight until the end.”.
“I am not going to make any excuses, when they called me I analyzed the team and it seemed to me that I was ready to get out of the situation I was in. I didn’t put together the team, but that’s no excuse. The only thing left for me is to continue working and look for solutions. Regretting is useless”culminated.
Goalie: Ricardo Gutierrez
Defenses: Nestor Vidrio (C), Facundo Almada, Oswaldo Alanís, Jorge Padilla, Francisco Venegas
Midfielders: Jorge Meraz, Nicolás Benedetti, Andrés Montaño, and Edgar Bárcenas.
Forward: David Colman
Banking: Raúl Camacho, Eduard Bello, Marco Fabián, Emilio Sánchez, Miguel Sansores, Nicolás Vikonis, Enrique Cedillo, Efraín Orona, Omar Moreno, Raúl Sandoval.
Taking into account the latest results and the difference in squads, it may be that tigers get a little complicated, but in the end you could get a favorable result in your favor on a Mazatlan that constantly fails to achieve the goal. The two have an urgency to add and surely the cats will not want to drop any more positions.
Forecast: Tigres 3-1 Mazatlan
