Tigres vs Mazatlán: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

“What is happening in the local tournament is very clear to us. We come from a result that does not represent anything to us. We have an outstanding debt with ourselves and with the fans. Tigres have to stand up like they do at home, we have to look for victory “declared the defender.

Similarly, the technician marco antonio ruizwho constantly sounds like he will be cut due to the bad results, also did less what happened with the choriceros, because despite this they remain firm and with aspirations to compete in the local tournament, as well as in the concachampions.

“I am very used to this type of situation, I was a player for 20 years, I know the great responsibility I have, more than pressure it is a great responsibility, but I also like to talk about realities, in both tournaments we have the possibility of reaching the Liguilla, in the last games it has not gone well for us, but we are alive in the local league and in the Champions League “shared.

“The message is very clear from the beginning of the tournament, the objectives are the tournament in which Tigres participates has to aspire to the highest, we go game by game, the previous game in the league we presented a very competitive team and for this occasion fortunately I have a very large squad, with a lot of capacity”finished the chima.

On this situation, the technician ruben roman stated: “Of course, nobody wants to be where we are, since I arrived the team had been dragging a lot of things from last season and, of course, it is alarming. We were able to break that inertia with the draw with Querétaro, the win against Cruz Azul, but there were a couple of results that didn’t happen and we have to keep working, stand up and fight until the end.”.

“I am not going to make any excuses, when they called me I analyzed the team and it seemed to me that I was ready to get out of the situation I was in. I didn’t put together the team, but that’s no excuse. The only thing left for me is to continue working and look for solutions. Regretting is useless”culminated.

Forecast: Tigres 3-1 Mazatlan