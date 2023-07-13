Next Saturday the duel of beasts between Tigres and León will be taking place, corresponding to matchday 3 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
The current Mexican soccer champion, the Tigres, have still not been able to win so far in the tournament, getting two consecutive draws, which keeps them in tenth place in the general table.
For their part, the emeralds started off on the wrong foot in the Apertura, however, motivation is at its peak after beating Tuzos del Pachuca by a 4-0 win.
tigers: Nahuel Guzmán, Reyes, Aquino, Angulo, Guido Pizarro, Vigón, De Souza, Gorriarán, Quiñones, Fulgencio and Nicolás Ibáñez.
Lion: Rodolfo Cota, Moreno, Tesillo, Frías, Barreiro, Hernández, Rodríguez, Angulo, Mena, Alvarado and Víctor Dávila.
Ozziel Herrera close to Tigres
Stove football continues to burn, and the Tigres team seeks to ring the bell with the signing of Atlas player Ozziel Herrera. According to information from TUDN, the negotiations are advanced and his signing could be finalized in the next few hours.
The emotional farewell of Yairo Moreno
The soccer player Yairo Moreno stopped being an element of León, and said goodbye with an emotional farewell.
“Today I can only say thanks to Club León and the great fans for these 5 years filled with great joy, passion, commitment and dedication. I take with me the best memories, I give thanks for being in the good times and not so good. I take the best lessons with me on the field and off it”, wrote the Colombian.
tigers 1-1 Lion.
