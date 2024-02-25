Tigers will be measured against FC Juarez in a match corresponding to matchday 9 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team has had a great start to the season and will seek to continue climbing positions to be among the leaders of the general table.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the match between the UANL team and Bravos: when it is, where it can be seen, the most recent news about the teams, the probable lineups and the forecast for the match.
You can see the game through the signal TUDN and Vix+ (Mexico) and TelevisaUnivision (USA).
Goalkeeper: N. Guzmán.
Defense: J. Garza, J. Purata, S. Caetano, J. Angulo
Medium: R. Carioca, F. Gorriarán, J. Brunetta
Forward: D. Lainez, L. Quiñones, A. Gignac
Robert Dante Siboldi was sanctioned after attacking Willer Ditta at the end of the match between Tigres and Cruz Azul on matchday 7 of Clausura 2024. The Uruguayan strategist, surprisingly, was suspended for only three matches.
This means that he will not be available on the bench for the midweek confrontation between cats and borderers.
Goalkeeper: S. Jury
Defense: A. Ortiz, J. García, F. Calvo, J. Abella, A. Vukcevic
Medium: J. Salas, D. García, D. Villalpando
Forward: A. García, M. Santos
The midweek duel against Tigres looks to be very complicated for the Ciudad Juárez team. The Braves have statistics against them: since they have been in the first division, they have never been able to beat the UANL team.
In nine matches between both teams, Tigres have six wins and three draws.
Tigres 1-0 FC Juarez
