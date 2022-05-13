The team of Blue Cross knows that there is no tomorrow, and next Sunday they will face the tigers in the second leg of the quarterfinals. In the first leg match, the felines took advantage by winning by the minimum with Adrián Aldrete’s own goal, so now they will seek to impose conditions on the always complicated Universitario field.
This time we bring you the match preview, with all the details you need to know about the game. Who goes to the next round?
Kick-off will be given the next Sunday May 15at the point of 8:05 p.m.on the field of University Stadium.
Blue Cross 0-1 Tigers – May 12, 2022
Tigers 2-2 Cruz Azul – March 02, 2022
Blue Cross 1-1 Tigers – October 16, 2021
Tigers 0-2 Blue Cross – February 13, 2021
Tigers 1-3 Blue Cross – November 26, 2020
Regarding the transmission channels, the signal of the game can be followed through TUDN Y affiliatedwhile online coverage will be available at https://www.tudn.mx/liga-mx.
Possible alignment of Cruz Azul
Sebastian Jurado (P);
Juan Escobar, Julio Dominguez, Luis Abram, Adrian Aldrete;
Rafael Baca, Erick Lira, Ignacio Rivero, Christian Tabó;
Ivan Morales and Uriel Antuna.
Possible lineup of Tigres UANL
Nahuel Guzman (P);
Jesus Dueñas, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino;
Guido Pizarro, Rafael de Souza, Juan Pablo Vigón;
Luis Quiñones, Carlos González and André-Pierre Gignac.
This is one of the most attractive games in the quarterfinals of the competition, due to the power of each of them in their squads. However, the team tigers will know how to impose conditions as a local to account for a Blue Cross who still hasn’t found the lost compass since his championship tournament.
Forecast: UANL Tigers 2-1 Cruz Azul.
