Next Tuesday, April 9, Tigers receives the Columbus Crew in it University Stadium for the quarter rounds of the CONCACAF Champions Cupwith the aim of securing their ticket to the semifinals, after having tied 1-1 in the Lower.com Fieldwith so much of the Uruguayan Diego Rossi by locals and French André-Pierre Gignac for the visit.
After the draw in Concachampionsthe U of Nuevo León focused on Liga MXusing an alternate starting eleven, being beaten 0-3 by Pachucaalthough it remains with the possibility of being in the final phase of the contest.
On the other hand, the current champion of the MLS added a tie in their local league. He D.C. United went ahead through the Congolese Christian Bentekefurther Aidan Morris equalized, remembering that the latter will not be present against Tigers for having been sent off in the 77th minute during the first leg.
When? Tuesday, April 9
Where? San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León
Stadium: University (Volcano)
Schedule: 6:45 p.m. (Mexico), 8:45 p.m. (ET)
Channel: FOX Sports Premium (Mexico) and FOX Sports (EU), ESPN/Star+ (South America)
streaming: ESPN and Star+
The feline club fell at home after 26 games without knowing defeat in the Volcano, a period where he achieved 16 victories and ten draws. After this, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He assured in a press conference that the defeat was not budgeted.
“No, it was not budgeted, we wanted to win, we did everything to win, those who started had a good first half, we were playing a good game, we had options and we didn't make it happen. They only had one shot on goal in the first half, but in the second half they made the first one they had, today nothing came of it, we weren't budgeted for losing at all.”he commented.
The South American helmsman raised his hand to take responsibility for this defeat, which in addition to taking away their undefeated record at home left them out of the top six places in League.
“I am the one responsible, I am the one who makes mistakes, always, it hurts us to lose at home, although it is the first defeat we are sad, upset, sad, because the support today was incredible, we have to turn the page, learn , draw conclusions, analyze and prepare for what follows. We face a complicated, difficult opponent, let's hope to continue advancing. “We did not prepare the game to lose it nor are we waiting to lose to react, that is not the case, I do not agree with it.”he finished.
Goalie: Felipe Rodríguez
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Fernando Gorriarán, Rafael Carioca, Juan Brunetta
Forwards: Marcelo Flores, Diego Laínez, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Juan Purata, Diego Reyes, Jesús Garza, Eduardo Tercero, Sebastián Córdova, Juan Vigón, Ozziel Herrera, Nico Ibáñez, Luis Quiñones, Sebastián Fierro, Miguel Ortega, Diego Sánchez
Despite being the best player on the team, the Colombian Cucho Hernandez was not present in the duel against Tigersbut it did appear this weekend in the MLS, although he was expelled. On why he has not lined up the South American in previous matches, the French strategist Wilfried Nancy He indicated that he focuses on the general picture and the greater good of the club, but it is likely that it will be used against the cats by having to go all out for a place in the semifinals.
On the return of the French Rudy Camachowho has been out since March 16 due to a groin injury, the helmsman was optimistic about having him for Tuesday in the Concachampionssince he has been training since last week, while Sean Zawadzki was ruled out.
Goalie: Patrick Schulte
Defenses: Yevhen Cheberko, Malte Amundsen, Steven Moreira
Midfielders: Darlington Nagbe, Yaw Yeboah, Mohamed Farsi, Derrick Jones
Forwards: Diego Rossi, Jacen Russel-Rowe, Marino Hinestroza
Substitutes: Maximilian Arfsten, Nicholas Hagen, Taha Habroune, Giorgio De Libera, Philip Quinton, Evan Bush, Cole Mrowka, William Sands, Cucho Hernández, Rudy Camacho
Tigres 2-1 Columbus Crew
