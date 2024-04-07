THEY TIE IN THE FIRST WAY 🐯Tigres went to Columbus and got a result that leaves everything up in the air for the Concachampions Quarterfinals to be defined in the Volcano. Gignac was the author of the cat's goal and the return will be on Tuesday the 9th. The goals: https://t.co/aHT6ZKN7WZ pic.twitter.com/M0ImgjkAAA — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) April 3, 2024

🐯🐹 PACHUCA WON, LIKED AND WON. Los Tuzos win 0-3 against Tigres UANL. In another great display, Rondón leads Pachuca to take the victory. pic.twitter.com/8nfP11EQ2G — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) April 7, 2024

Aidan Morris 🇺🇸 redeemed himself from his expulsion days ago for the Champions Cup (1-1 vs Tigres) with a real GREAT GOAL at 87' that gave Columbus Crew a point at home against DC United (Benteke 🇧🇪 61'). 🚀🚀 📽️ @MLS pic.twitter.com/mCugz7fBq1 — ⚽🎙️ (@Facu_of) April 7, 2024

“No, it was not budgeted, we wanted to win, we did everything to win, those who started had a good first half, we were playing a good game, we had options and we didn't make it happen. They only had one shot on goal in the first half, but in the second half they made the first one they had, today nothing came of it, we weren't budgeted for losing at all.”he commented.

The South American helmsman raised his hand to take responsibility for this defeat, which in addition to taking away their undefeated record at home left them out of the top six places in League.

“I am the one responsible, I am the one who makes mistakes, always, it hurts us to lose at home, although it is the first defeat we are sad, upset, sad, because the support today was incredible, we have to turn the page, learn , draw conclusions, analyze and prepare for what follows. We face a complicated, difficult opponent, let's hope to continue advancing. “We did not prepare the game to lose it nor are we waiting to lose to react, that is not the case, I do not agree with it.”he finished.

“I am responsible, it hurts us to lose in our house, we are sad, upset, sad, sorry for not having given joy today.” -Robert Dante Siboldi pic.twitter.com/GyyfRUCXT9 — Los Soccer Adictos Mx (@AdictosMx) April 7, 2024

🌋 The Tigres of the U of Nuevo León! Presented by @adidasMX pic.twitter.com/fhBRPofwME — Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) April 7, 2024

On the return of the French Rudy Camachowho has been out since March 16 due to a groin injury, the helmsman was optimistic about having him for Tuesday in the Concachampionssince he has been training since last week, while Sean Zawadzki was ruled out.