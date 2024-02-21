Date number eight of the Clausura 2024 tournament will bring the teams face to face UANL Tigers and to the Atlas of Guadalajara. Both teams lost by the slightest difference on matchday seven, so they will surely take to the field with a thirst for revenge.
The last time Atlas and Tigres faced each other, it was on matchday eight of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The Rojinegros del Atlas not only defeated Tigres on the Jalisco stadium field, but they were largely dominant in the match, in one of the worst performances shown by the team. by Robert Dante Siboldi the previous semester.
ViX (United States) and ViX+ (Mexico).
Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque is probably the most 'hated' goalkeeper (football-wise) in the history of Tigres. His way of playing the game enchants his own and annoys strangers, which is why he is always under everyone's scrutiny. However, he has also had noble gestures, like the one he had last Saturday, with 'Nacho' Rivero, after Tigres was dominated by the cement workers on matchday seven of the Mexican championship.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Jesús Garza, Samir Caetano, Sánchez Purata and Angulo
Midfielders: Luis Quiñones, Fernando Gorriarán, Rafa Carioca and Diego Lainez
Attackers: Juan Brunetta and André-Pierre Gignac
Defeats are things that can happen in football. However, the chances of losing, when you play at home, with one more player from before the tenth minute, reduce considerably. If you still fall, you definitely did something wrong during the match. As an example, Atlas' last game, in which they lost 1-0 against the Panzas Verdes del León.
Goalie: Vargas
Defenses: Lozano, Nervo, Santamaría and Aguirre
Midfielders: Fulgencio, Rocha, Saldivar and Murillo
Attackers: Trejo and García
