FOR THE 14! 🦅🏆 Despite the defeat at home, America is in the Final. 5-2 win over Atlético de San Luis on aggregate ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bWn1n1mM4l — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) December 10, 2023

FOR THE TWO-CHAMPIONSHIP In an intense match, Tigres and Pumas tied 1-1 at the Volcán. “El Chino” Huerta missed a penalty at 15', but “Toro” Fernández opened the scoring immediately. A great goal from Vigón at 24' sealed Tigres' place in the final, 2-1 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/aoa1MwemRI — Sports Atmosphere (@AtmosferaD) December 11, 2023

“If I had come from the future I could have said what was going to happen, but not even in my remotest dreams did I imagine that this could happen. “I feel privileged, very proud of the players, of everyone who makes up the squad, grateful to them because it is their achievement.”he pointed.

“Very happy with the fans who have one more final and that we can compete in it not only to be champion, but for a double championship. “I am enjoying it and without a doubt we are already thinking about the rival, putting together the squad for the week, and facing a rival who is very prestigious and has had a great tournament, who was the leader for a reason and is now in the final.”he finished.

Robert Dante Siboldi has won 10 of 11 Final Phase series; He reached his third Final in Liga MX. pic.twitter.com/ifHs2bgU1J — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 11, 2023

We have the end! pic.twitter.com/ZyE6Ugy1AC — Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) December 11, 2023

“We plan the game taking care of our legs. The changes were intended to be as strong as possible. It is important for any player to have rhythm and we pay a little for this price”declared the South American.

The helmsman accepted that the defeat was very important thinking about the final and stated that the Coapa team will be in its best version from the first game of the grand final. Regarding the boos from the fans at the end of the match in El Nido, the South American asked not to remember the team for this last match, since it would be very unfair because they only had a bad performance and he took the opportunity to appreciate the support of the fans.