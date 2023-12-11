The grand final of the 2023 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX: America vs Tigers. As has been handled throughout the championship, it will be next Thursday, December 14 and Sunday, December 17 when the two teams will measure themselves to define the monarch, starting in the University Stadium to close everything in the Aztec stadium.
On their way to reach said instance, the Eagles left the Atlético San Luis. The azulcremas solved the key from the first game in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium by scoring 0-5 with doubles from the Chilean Diego Valdes and the Colombian Julian Quiñonesas well as a target of Henry Martin. For the second leg, the Potosinos got rid of the thorn by defeating 0-2 with a double of Angel Zaldivarleaving the overall score 5-2.
On the other hand, the U of Nuevo León fired the Cougars by an aggregate of 2-1. In it University Olympic Stadiumthe royals hit by the minimum of Jesus Angulo. Already in the Volcanothe Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez excited the capital's residents by equalizing the aggregate in the 16th minute, however, Juan Pablo Vigon He sealed the score at 24'.
When? Thursday, December 14
Place: San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León
Stadium: University (Volcano)
Schedule: To define
Channel: TUDN
streaming: Vix+
The Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He was incredulous at the great moment he is experiencing with his team by winning a consecutive final in which they could seek the two-time championship.
“If I had come from the future I could have said what was going to happen, but not even in my remotest dreams did I imagine that this could happen. “I feel privileged, very proud of the players, of everyone who makes up the squad, grateful to them because it is their achievement.”he pointed.
“Very happy with the fans who have one more final and that we can compete in it not only to be champion, but for a double championship. “I am enjoying it and without a doubt we are already thinking about the rival, putting together the squad for the week, and facing a rival who is very prestigious and has had a great tournament, who was the leader for a reason and is now in the final.”he finished.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Vigón
Forwards: Diego Laínez, Sebastián Córdova, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Ozziel Herrera, Sebastián Fierro, Nico Ibáñez, Raymundo Fulgencio, Fernando Ordóñez, Eduardo Tercero, Vladimir Loroña, Marcelo Flores, Felipe Rodríguez, Diego Reyes
Already installed in the grand final, the Brazilian coach André Jardine recognized that his team lacked intensity and rhythm on the court Aztec stadium and shared why he moved his tactical scheme.
“We plan the game taking care of our legs. The changes were intended to be as strong as possible. It is important for any player to have rhythm and we pay a little for this price”declared the South American.
The helmsman accepted that the defeat was very important thinking about the final and stated that the Coapa team will be in its best version from the first game of the grand final. Regarding the boos from the fans at the end of the match in El Nido, the South American asked not to remember the team for this last match, since it would be very unfair because they only had a bad performance and he took the opportunity to appreciate the support of the fans.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Álvarez
Midfielders: Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Julián Quiñones, Henry Martín, Alejandro Zendejas
Substitutes: Óscar Jiménez, Israel Reyes, Ramón Juárez, Salvador Reyes, Emilio Lara, Miguel Layún, Richard Sánchez, Leo Suárez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Santiago Naveda, Patricio Salas
Tigers 1-2 America
