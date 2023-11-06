So much Tigers as Americawere one of the most consistent teams throughout the Apertura 2023 tournament. Although the Águilas appear as absolute leaders of the competition, one win away from becoming the team with the most wins in the history of short tournaments, Tigres was always there.
They currently occupy second place overall, and although staying there no longer depends solely on them, no one can deny that the champion squad had a good semester.
When? Saturday, November 11
Place: San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León
Stadium: University (Volcano)
Schedule: 9:10 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
Tigres has not had the closure that its fans would have wanted. Although they showed interesting things against Atlético San Luis, the last-minute draw left a bitter taste in their mouths. This is also due to the fact that three hours later Rayados won their match against Pachuca, reaching twenty-nine points having one less match, so next Wednesday they could drop Tigres to third place overall.
As if that were not enough, Tigres players Diego Lainez, Sebastián Córdova and Nahuel Guzmán have already received four yellow cards, so if they are reprimanded next Saturday against América, they would be missing the first leg of the quarterfinals. final for the Mexican championship.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro and Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Luis Quiñones, Rafa Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán and Diego Lainez
Attackers: Sebastián Córdova and André-Pierre Gignac.
After beating the Xolos de Tijuana 3-0, led by the former technical director and champion on two occasions with the Águilas del América: Miguel Herrera, the azulcremas strengthened themselves even further in the general leadership, and are now just one triumph of becoming the team that has added the most points in the history of short tournaments.
Currently the record belongs to the Panzas Verdes de León, who achieved forty-one units. If they win next Saturday, those led by André Jardine would be reaching forty-two points, on a field where they have not lost for quite some time.
Goalie: Malagon
Defenses: Kévin Álvarez, Igor Lichnovsky, Cáceres and Fuentes
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Zendejas and Leo Suárez
Fronts: Jonathan Rodríguez and Henry Martín
