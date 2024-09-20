In an interview with ESPNthe former Dutch player Roy Makaay and current ambassador of Bayern Munichrevealed that they are following the steps of three Club Tigres UANL players and will be observed in the Youth Cup that the German club will organize this weekend in Nuevo León. The young players are: Isaiah Galvan, Luis Ibarra and Luis Patricio Gomez.
“Last year we had Isaías Galván, I think he’s currently playing for Tigres’ U-23s, and last year we had Luis Patricio Gómez, if I’m right, the goalkeeper, and Luis Ibarra, a winger who I think is now in Tigres’ U-19s. We’re going to see them tomorrow while I’m here, hopefully I can see them in training, we have to take advantage of our stay here to visit them, talk to them a little.”
– Roy Makaay.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The former footballer also confessed that the player they follow most closely is Luis Patricio Gomezwho has even been invited to an international tournament next year in Germany.
“For example, Patricio Gómez, the goalkeeper, did it last year too, and we have invited him for next year as well. You never know if he can come in the end, because he is still old enough,” he said.
“I think this Saturday’s tournament is for the U-17 age group and the World Squad is U-19 and the goalkeeper played. Next year he has another year to play and he did it last year too, we want to see him play for another year,” he added. Makaay.
Gomez He currently plays with the Under-19 category of the felines as well as Luis Ibarra; while, Isaiah Galvan is part of the U-23 squad.
To conclude, Roy Makaay He said that when youngsters participate in these types of competitions, they have the opportunity to be observed by different European clubs and that some have even had the option of joining a club from the Old Continent, as there they have the opportunity to show their abilities.
“On Saturday we have the FC Bayern Youth Cup Final in Mexico, where there are eight teams participating in the final and I and some of them will choose the 10 best players on Saturday,” he said.
“These 10 will represent Mexico next month at the World Final in Germany, where Mexico, Argentina, the United States, India, Korea, Rwanda, Nigeria and two teams from Germany will participate. The best player in the final next month automatically has a place in the FC Bayern World Cup, a project that I coach every summer,” he concluded.
#Tigres #UANLs #youth #players #Bayern #Munichs #sights
Leave a Reply