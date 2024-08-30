The vacancy for Untrained in Mexico that was left free Luis Quiñones At Club Tigres UANL it could still be covered by an attacker to reinforce the position of the San Nicolás de los Garza team and according to information from Fafhoothe options would be in Major League Soccer.
The German Hany Mukhtar of the Nashville SC It is one of the options, the Colombian Juan Camilo Hernandez of the current MLS Cup and Leagues Cup champion, Columbus Crew; like the Franco-Gabonese of Los Angeles FC, Denis Bouanga.
Although these prospects for the feline offense could be considered until next year if any of the current players were to leave the team.
The offensive power of the feline team is already quite broad and versatile with many variants, it is full of youth, maturity, experience, it has many qualities such as speed, overflow, dribbling, definition and forcefulness.
Sebastian Cordova and Juan Brunettamainly as hitches; Marcelo Flores, Diego Lainez, Ozziel Herrera, Uriel Antuna as extremes; Nicolas Ibanez and André-Pierre Gignac as center forwards.
