➤ André-Pierre Gignac (38 years old).

➤ Sebastian Cordova (27 years old).

➤ Diego Lainez (24 years old).

➤ Juan Brunetta (27 years old).

➤ Marcelo Flores (20 years old).

➤ Ozziel Herrera (23 years old).

➤ Nico Ibanez (30 years old).

➤ Uriel Antuna (27 years old).

They have youth, they have experience, they have… pic.twitter.com/OcfZNtVhK1

— Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) August 28, 2024