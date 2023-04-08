The Tigres team will have a new jersey in the Clausura 2023 tournament. It should be noted that the cats are in dispute in the local tournament and the Concachampios tournament. In the international competition they beat the Motagua team 1-0 in the quarterfinals and next Thursday they will receive the quarterfinals again. In the local tournament they are in the seventh position in search of being able to place themselves in the first four places so as not to play the famous repechage.
This Saturday they face Mazatlán in search of the three points to be able to climb positions within the general table. Without a doubt, it will be a strong month for the auriazul team in search of continuing to advance in Concacaf and being able to stay in the first four places.
They currently have three uniforms for this tournament: home yellow, away blue and alternate white. Without a doubt, the moment the ‘Incomparable’ jerseys of the feline team are revealed, they become sought after by the fans and immediately make their purchase, causing them to run out quickly.
In 90min we anticipate that the new jersey for the Chima Ruiz team will be black, although no further details are known yet. It should be noted that there are already a couple of jerseys that the San Nicolás team has released in black.
Next Thursday, April 20, in the match for matchday 16 against the Puebla team, it is expected to be when the feline team uses the new jersey for the first time.
The club has not yet made public the sales dates for the new jersey. As soon as they are available we will keep you informed of the news.
