The quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Mexican soccer tournament have ended and with this we have the four invited to the semifinals, one of the confrontations will be Tigres UANL against Atlas and the felines will be the ones who can close the series again in ‘El Volcán’.
However, they will have to significantly improve their performance to eliminate the current champion who has come from less to more in recent weeks and who has just eliminated the Sacred Flock with authority, which was undefeated with Richard Chain.
Although the team from San Nicolás de los Garza advanced to the semifinals eliminating the Celeste Machine, it was because of their position in the general classification and not because of their superiority in the series, in addition, they were close to being eliminated.
It was precisely on the last day of the regular phase that the felines and the red and black faced each other at the Jalisco Stadium and tied for one score, although the team from San Nicolás de los Garza still had several casualties compared to today, they continue counting on good revulsives to dose and cover the absences.
The Guadalajarans arrive motivated, after having eliminated their staunch rivals from the contest and with full confidence, while, at least for the first leg, the feline team will have the casualties of Florian Thauvin due to injury Y Xavier Aquino for his expulsion.
In this way, the people from Monterrey will not have an easy series and will have to leave everything to eliminate the champions of the Apertura 2021, as well as improve in all areas, mainly defensively and demonstrate their offensive power with Gignac, Gonzalez Y Lopez who have proven to be top level strikers. In addition, they will have the return of Nicholas Lopez and the return to the bench Michael Herreraso they will have to demonstrate the power of their squad.
