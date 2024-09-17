This Tuesday, September 17, Club Tigres UANL will face Club Querétaro at the start of the double date corresponding to Matchday 8 from La Corregidora at 9:00 p.m.
And within the call what stood out was the absence of the central defender Samir Caetanoa player who ended up being registered in the squad due to the refusal to find him a new club, however, everything indicates that the technical team headed by Veljko Paunovic will not have it among its priorities.
In fact, they will also have the absence of Juan Brunettaafter he was sent off in the last match, which is why he was not called up.
Juan Sanchez Purata Yes, he was chosen in the squad, the Mexican centre-back played last weekend in the U-23’s defeat against Atlético de San Luis, where he even came out as captain.
Paunovic He chose to strengthen his options in the central defense, where he had only called up Diego Reyes, Joaquim and Guido Pizarro in past meetings.
Purity He has only played five minutes in the Apertura 2024, coming on as a substitute in Matchday 1 against Necaxa, while in the Leagues Cup he played 22 minutes in the 2-1 victory against Puebla.
Since his arrival in Nuevo León, Caetano He has played 74 games for the felines, a total of 5,864 minutes played; he has received 15 yellow cards and has been sent off twice, in addition, he has three goals and two assists with the team.
With the arrival of the Serbian coach to the feline bench, the Brazilian defender has only played one match, the Liga MX Super Cup against Club América, since then he has not seen activity in the current tournament, nor in the Leagues Cup, in fact, he had been removed from the records, in order to register Joaquimbut with the departure of Luis Quiñones (he left a vacancy for Untrained in Mexico) and the team was unable to get another signing from abroad, nor could they accommodate the South American in another team, they opted to re-register him.
