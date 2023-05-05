What a difficult moment the Tigres team is going through. After being eliminated from the Concachampions semifinal at the hands of León by a score of 3-1 at the Nou Camp, the board is upset and is taking action on the matter.
According to information from the journalist Miguel ArizpeCoach Robert Dante Siboldi would have the hours numbered in command of the university club, and the only thing that could keep him firm in office and with a project for the future would be the title.
This defeat made a deep impression on those with long feline pants, who already made the decision to dismiss the Uruguayan strategist at the end of Clausura 2023. Although this could be anticipated, since if they do not manage to advance to the quarterfinals in the playoff game against Puebla, the helmsman would pack beforehand.
The same source pointed out that Siboldi would not go alone, since footballers like Raphael DeSouza and Guido Pizarrothey will leave the institution as soon as the contest ends, these being the first two casualties already indicated by the club.
Until now, the managers have their sights on the Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santowho was the technical director of Raúl Alonso Jiménez at Wolverhampton, and who was also in charge of Tottenham in the Premier League.
Undoubtedly, strong changes are coming for Tigres ahead of the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament. For now, the squad is already preparing for the playoff game next Sunday against Puebla, at 9:10 p.m.
#Tigres #UANL #apply #strong #hand #fire #Siboldi #among #footballers #Face #Opening
Leave a Reply